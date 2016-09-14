Kearney made call to keep McFadden

Stephen Kearney made call to keep Andrew McFadden at Warriors

NZN New Warriors coach Stephen Kearney will add the fresh voice and thinking required to push the club towards NRL success, according to chief executive Jim Doyle.

Andrew McFadden's future at the Warriors was decided during a secret meeting he had with Stephen Kearney in Brisbane.

McFadden, who'll become an assistant coach at the club, with Kearney taking the top job next year, opened up on his situation at the Warriors awards event on Tuesday night.

He said that although he agreed with managing director Jim Doyle that it was time for someone else to take over as head coach, that person would make the call on whether he would stay or leave the club.

PHOTOSPORT Stephen Kearney is the new Warriors head coach.

"We had a couple of honest discussions a couple of weeks ago," McFadden said of himself and Doyle.

"I think we both agreed we needed a change, we needed a new voice and I left that with Jim.

GETTY IMAGES Andrew McFadden hopes to be an NRL head coach again one day.

"I knew that would potentially leave me a little vulnerable, for me to stay on another coach had to agree to that. Fortunately Stephen has and I'm very excited to work with him."

Throughout the 2016 season McFadden was never able to escape questions over his future as Warriors head coach and in the background he was having conversations with Doyle about what could happen next year.

The disappointing 36-24 loss to the Tigers in the penultimate game of the season went a long way towards sealing McFadden's fate and the 40-18 defeat to the Eels a week later was the final confirmation.

CHECKPOINT/Radio New Zealand The New Zealand Warriors have turned to former player and Kiwis coach Stephen Kearney after axing yet another new head coach, Andrew McFadden.

"I knew I was always under pressure," McFadden said.

"I was never given any ultimatum but I knew we needed to play finals. I've had two shots at it previously and I knew I needed to get this done.

"When we lost against the Tigers it was certainly going to be difficult for the club and I thought even personally that it's probably time."

There was another chat between Doyle and McFadden a few days after the Eels loss and following that, Doyle went ahead with negotiations with Kearney.

"I let Jim go after the initial discussions and he told me what was happening," he said.

"So I had to meet with Stephen and fortunately for me that conversation went well and I get a chance to keep working here."

However, while McFadden stays, assistant coach Justin Morgan got the boot, with Kearney wanting to bring in an unnamed assistant coach of his choice.

For McFadden to decide to remain he had to swallow some pride but he says he does want to be a head coach in the NRL again in the future.

"There are mixed emotions there," he said.

"I set out to achieve some things as a head coach and I really haven't met them.

"I'm comfortable with the decision, I've been part of it and I think it's the right decision for me personally and the club.

"I'm still very young in my career, it was a real baptism of fire the role I had and I've learnt a lot in that time.

"That learning is going to help me be a better assistant coach and down the track you never know what happens."

McFadden says his proudest moment as head coach was being able to get the team playing well midway through the season after off-field player issues and some dreadful performances brought the club to a new low.

"It was pretty dark and I managed to get the group going again," he said.

"Particularly with the baggage of last year lingering over us, it was a really tough time.

"The players had a part to play in that but, for me as a coach, we did stick together there and that's why I feel there is a foundation there."

- Stuff