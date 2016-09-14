Kidwell favourite for Kiwis job

David Kidwell favourite to take over as coach of New Zealand Kiwis Test team

David Kidwell is shaping as the man most likely to replace Stephen Kearney as the coach of the New Zealand Test team.

Kidwell, who has been an assistant for the Kiwis and Wests Tigers, has been in negotiations with New Zealand Rugby League officials about stepping into the main role.

The former Kiwis forward represented his country on 25 occasions during a playing career that included stints at the Rabbitohs, Storm, Roosters, Eels and Adelaide Rams.

With no other standout candidates, Kidwell is the obvious choice for the role and it's expected the parties could come to terms by the end of the week. Given his work under Kearney, the 39-year-old would provide a seamless transition as New Zealand ramp up their preparations for next year's World Cup.

But the first priority is selecting and preparing a squad for the Test against Australia in Perth on October 15 before the Four Nations tournament in Europe.

Kearney has stepped down from the role after replacing Andrew McFadden at the Warriors in what will be his second stint as a head NRL coach. Kearney was in charge of Parramatta during the 2011-12 seasons, but was sacked after the Eels lost 31 of the 42 games he oversaw.

The former Storm captain has been an assistant to Wayne Bennett at the Broncos but has stepped down from the New Zealand role to focus all of his attention on the Warriors.

Kidwell has been an assistant to Kearney at the Kiwis and will have the challenge of keeping them at the top of the Test rankings

While Australians have coached the Kiwis, NZRL officials are keen for one of their own to take charge. Kidwell, who has served as an apprentice to Craig Bellamy at the Storm, will begin immediately if he accepts the position.

The Kangaroos have begun their own preparations for the season-ending internationals after coach Mal Meninga announced his squad for the Prime Minister's XIII clash with PNG. Jarryd Hayne was overlooked for a new-look side which features six debutants. Mitchell Moses will partner Mitchell Pearce in the halves in what could be a pointer towards a potential NSW pairing should they continue their upward trajectory of form.

"It's exciting, I didn't think I would get picked for that," Moses said.

"It's a special honour, there are a lot of good players in the team and I can't wait to get over there.

"We had a chance to make the semis, my full focus was on ending the year well, it's just a shame how we finished in our last game.

"I'll do a bit of training now and get ready for the game."

- Sydney Morning Herald