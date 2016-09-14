Nine-year-old rugby league powerhouse Meaalofa Te'o

SMH Meaalofa Te'o is a force to be reckoned with.

A highlights reel from a rugby league tournament last weekend shows the Victorian easily breaking through his opponents to reach the try line again and again.

The video which had been viewed over 174,000 times on YouTube by Wednesday afternoon, prompted some to predict a future star.

(And a clip of the video posted to the US Rugby Sevens Facebook page has clocked up 27 million views since it was posted 24 hours ago.)

YOU TUBE Nine-year-old Meaalofa Te'o was described as "a very humble young boy" by his dad.

"This is only a very short clip that only shows some of his more obvious strengths," Moroni Martin, who uploaded the video, said. "He is just a kid playing a game that he loves."

﻿READ MORE:

* Cowboys egg-thrower Jason Taumalolo wins NRL players' player award

* Mannering again Warriors' player of the year

Meaalofa appears both strong and quick, side stepping the opposition and fending them off with one arm.

His exploits on the field have generated international headlines.

But his father, Karene Te'o said his son's abilities had not changed his nature.

"Tries like that are normal for him, he is a very good player but soft at heart," Te'o told Channel Nine. "He is a very humble young boy."

And despite his prowess, his Doveton Steelers team did not trounce every opposing team.

"We lost 20-10, not a massive loss, showing a pretty fair game," said Natalie Leighton, speaking on behalf of one. "No. 17 [Meaalaofa] is only doing what he's supposed to, scoring tries in a game of football, nothing unfair there!"

But some commenting on the footage suggested rugby league should introduce weight restrictions to better match players' sizes.

NSW Rugby League is trialling such restrictions this year.

- Sydney Morning Herald