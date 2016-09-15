Bulldogs enter Foran race

Bulldogs enter race to sign Kieran Foran and stop him coming to Warriors

GETTY IMAGES The battle to sign Kieran Foran for next year is intensifying, with the Bulldogs ready to put in an offer.

The Warriors are in danger of losing out to the Bulldogs in the battle to sign Kieran Foran for next season.

Warriors managing director Jim Doyle said on Tuesday he was 'confident' of being able to lure the troubled five-eighth to this side of the Tasman for 2017 and also regarded the club as the favourites to secure his signature.

However, the Bulldogs have thrown a spanner in the works and are expected to also make him an offer, believed to be more than the Warriors are willing or able to pay.

Channel Nine in Australia have reported the Bulldogs could table an offer to Foran on Thursday and officials from the Sydney club have had a face to face meeting with him.

While the Bulldogs haven't been mentioned as a potential new home for Foran recently, there was speculation about them when his contract with the Eels was terminated early midway through the 2016 season.

The appeal for Foran of going to the Bulldogs would be to reunite with Des Hasler, who coached him when they were both at the Sea Eagles.

Given that the Warriors have confirmed they've been speaking to Foran for a while it would be a major blow to miss out on him at this stage, especially as it's believed the deal is close to being finalised.

But, for Foran to play in the NRL again, he needs to be cleared by the integrity unit who reportedly want to talk to him about his relationship with controversial punter Eddie Hayson.

Hayson will hold a press conference on Thursday to address allegations against him.

A possible factor that could be in the Warriors' favour is that they make look more kindly on Foran moving to Auckland than any other NRL club.

That's because of Doyle's good relationship with the NRL, going back to when he was their chief operating officer between February 2013 and November 2014.

The NRL would likely be comfortable that Doyle and the Warriors would ensure Foran stays on the straight and narrow at the club and they do everything possible to help him with his mental-health issues.

- Stuff