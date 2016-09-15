Punter confirms attempt to put $30,000 in Kieran Foran's Ladbrokes account

Controversial punter Eddie Hayson has confirmed he attempted to place $30,000 in NRL player Kieran Foran's account with Ladbrokes betting agency this year but denies he placed "one dollar" on two league games under the police microscope as part of their match fixing inquiry.

The former brothel owner was speaking at a press conference called by himself and celebrity agent Max Markson at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney to address claims about his gambling activity and the three NRL matches that are under the microscope of a NSW Police strike force into corruption in the game.

Fairfax Media revealed last week that corporate bookmaker Ladbrokes had rejected an attempted deposit of $30,000 into Foran's account and Hayson said on Thursday that he was the one who tried to make the deposit.

GETTY IMAGES A former brothel owner has confirmed he tried to put $30k in Kieran Foran's Ladbrokes account.

Asked about his relationship with former Parramatta captain Foran, he denied he was a bad influence on the New Zealand international: "I don't want to talk too much about Kieran today. But Kieran went through some really dark times this year. And if I wasn't in his life he wouldn't be alive, let's put it that way."

Hayson was also asked about a bet of $18,000 that was placed on the Eels to beat Manly by more than five points earlier this season, some of the proceeds of which ended up in the TAB accounts of Foran and his brother Liam, after using the winnings for a plunge on a racehorse on the Sunshine Coast.

Liam Foran, an assistant to Hayson, received $22,000 in cash and a $73,220 voucher, and deposited $2000 in cash into Kieran's TAB account.

Hayson said there was no money trail from the bet on the league game.

"I'm not here to talk about Kieran today but he was in hospital at the time and his brother decided he wanted to put $2000 in his account," Hayson said.

"He didn't benefit from a bet. His brother put $2000 in his account three weeks later. There is no money trail from the bet. That's an everyday thing for lots of people."

Hayson said he had "backed Parramatta to win every game this year" but later said he had not bet on the Eels since Foran had stopped playing due to personal problems and subsequently left the club.

Hayson attacked the media and police during the bizarre conference, which lasted an hour and during which he opened the room up for any questions to be asked about his gambling on league matches, his friendship with players and his dealings with underworld figures.

Among the games under investigation by the State Crime Command's Strike Force Nuralda are a round 16 match between Manly and South Sydney in 2015 and another between the Sea Eagles and Parramatta in that season.

"There was no fix. I have not placed one dollar on either of those games, let alone $700,000 or $1 million. Not one dollar," Hayson said.

"Nobody on my behalf, no commissioning agent. They've investigated the games thoroughly already.

"Inside information doesn't really exist in rugby league. Yeah, there's somebody in or somebody out but the referees have got too much influence on the game now."

Hayson admitted he gave footballers free sex at his Sydney brothel Stiletto but denied he had received favours such as information in return.

During the lengthy conference Hayson declined to answer a series of questions about his business dealings and his friendship with particular footballers.

Hayson said he was prepared to stay away from the troubled five-eighth if it helps ensure the player is cleared to return to the NRL.

"Absolutely. If that's what has to be done, no problem," Hayson said.

Foran is already on the record strongly denying any involvement in match fixing in the NRL.

