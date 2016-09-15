Farah signs with Rabbitohs

Robbie Farah officially signs with South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2017 NRL season

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Robbie Farah has signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs have officially announced the signing of Robbie Farah on a two-year deal with the hooking merry-go-round in full swing after South Sydney signed off on Cameron McInnes' release so he could join the Dragons.

Having finally been released from the Wests Tigers in an end to an ugly feud with coach Jason Taylor, Farah will start afresh with Michael Maguire's men in 2017 where his brother Eddie is physiotherapist.

The Tigers will fork out $750,000 of Farah's salary next year having agitated for the 32-year-old to leave the club in a bid to hand control of the side to playmakers Luke Brooks and Mitchell Moses.

Farah will try to rejuvenate his career at Redfern and maintain his grip on a NSW jumper under Laurie Daley.

Farah's signing came after he drank cider on the ledge of the Leichhardt Oval scoreboard on the Wayne Pearce Hill long into the night having been given an emotional send-off at half-time during the Tigers' season-ending loss to the Raiders.

"Robbie has accomplished many things in the game and we look forward to him joining our squad and pushing for a spot in our top 17 each week," Maguire said.

"Competition for spots is a driving factor for success at any club and by adding a player of Robbie's ability we will be increasing that competition within our squad.

"Within our organisation we believe Robbie will strengthen our club and we look forward to working with him when he joins us for pre-season training."

Farah's switch across town means St George Illawarra have finally got their man, signing out-of-favour Rabbitohs No.9 McInnes to a two-year deal to help solve the club's hooking void.

Having agreed to part ways with long-time rake Mitch Rein, the Dragons swooped on McInnes who asked for an early release from his contract at the 2014 premiers given Farah's arrival.

The Dragons had previously courted McInnes in a bid to lure him to Wollongong, but the hooker had an 11th-hour change of heart and decided to remain at the Rabbitohs after Issac Luke penned a deal to join the Warriors.

But having watched former Dragons lower-grader Damien Cook elevated to the primary No.9 role under Maguire at the back end of the season, McInnes opted for a fresh start with the joint venture.

"I was very, very close [to joining last year] and obviously with Issac Luke taking off to New Zealand I had the opportunity to stay in my hometown and the way things have worked out I'm really happy and excited to be with the Red V," McInnes told the Dragons' website.

"The off-season is a good time to relax, but I can't wait to get down to Wollongong with all the boys and rip in and start building for 2017. I'm excited to get started and I'm really looking forward to joining the Red V."

McInnes' arrival will at least solve one of the play-making problems for Dragons coach Paul McGregor, who faced the prospect of starting pre-season training without an established halfback and hooker given the exits of Benji Marshall and Rein, both of whom are unsigned for next year.

- Sydney Morning Herald