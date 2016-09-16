David Kidwell new Kiwis coach, but will Simon Mannering be his captain?

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff.co.nz Kiwis assistant coach promoted to the top job as Stephen Kearney heads to the Warriors.

New Kiwis coach David Kidwell wouldn't confirm that Simon Mannering will continue as the New Zealand's captain.

At a press conference in Auckland on Friday afternoon, it was announced Kidwell has taken over from Stephen Kearney and has signed on for the role until January 2018.

But while Kearney always insisted that Mannering would be Kiwis captain whenever he's available, Kidwell didn't make the same commitment.

Andrew Cornaga / Photosport.nz NZRL CEO Alex Hayton announces David Kidwell as the new Kiwis head coach.

"I've got a person in mind and that person fits the Te Iwi Kiwi culture and leads that," Kidwell said.

"At the moment, I've got a lot of strong leaders in the group and I'll be sitting down and we'll be making an announcement when that time comes.

Andrew Cornaga / Photosport.nz A happy day for David Kidwell as the rugby league coach is awarded the top job for the Kiwis.

"But I've definitely got a person in mind, who I've already spoken to. That person knows and until that team gets named, everyone else will [then] know."

If Mannering is to remain as Kiwis captain, it's surprising that Kidwell didn't confirm it at this press conference. But my having a different captain, he is immediately putting his mark on the team and taking them in a different direction from Kearney.

Likely options to replace Mannering would be Jesse Bromwich, who filled in for this year's Anzac Test when Mannering was injured.

GETTY IMAGES David Kidwell will have just a few weeks to prepare the Kiwis for their test against Australia in Perth.

Bromwich and Kidwell have a long relationship, going back to when Kidwell was an assistant coach at the Storm up until 2014..

Other possibilities would be Issac Luke, Adam Blair or Shaun Johnson.

One major change with the arrival of Kidwell, is that he'll be in the job full time and he has stepped down as an assistant coach with Wests Tigers.

"One thing when I sat down with Alex (Hayton, NZRL CEO), was that I stressed this really needs my whole energy and time," he said.

"Queensland, New South Wales and Australia have all got full time coaches and I wanted to lift the Kiwis brand.

"It needs my full attention and with the grassroots over here as well, growing the brand in Australia and making sure test football is the pinnacle of rugby league and that there's nothing better than a sold out crowd."

Hayton said Kidwell being able to take the job on full time, something Kearney wasn't able to do as he was also an assistant coach at the Broncs, is a big positive.

"One of the benefits of David was that he could be 100 per cent, it's just over 12 months until the next World Cup, so there is a lot to go through.

"We need his focus on that at 100 per cent, working alongside our team manager. What David also does by being based in Australia is do a bunch of relationship stuff with the clubs over there.

"Also identifying the younger players coming through, because we're in a battle with other countries to win the hearts and minds of kids that have dual eligibility.

"David can make sure those kids are aligned to New Zealand, by him having that presence there."

Kidwell will have two assistant coaches working under him. He is committed to one being a New Zealander, while the other is likely to be an experienced Australian coach.

"One thing I was adamant about is that I want a Kiwi pathway for one of my assistants, to make sure there is that pathway for New Zealand coaches, that they can still have aspirations to maybe sit where I'm seeing," Kidwell said.

"I haven't had time to nut out that other assistant, but it needs to be someone that fits the group."

In the past Kidwell has said his ambition is to one day be an NRL head coach and while that desire has been put on the backburner, it could be something that happens after his stint with the Kiwis.

"Short term, I'm 100 per cent committed to the Kiwis, I know it needs a lot of energy," he said.

"What me and Alex have discussed, it will need a lot of energy and my focus. Long term, what I've learnt in the NRL, is that if a team wants you, they'll contact you.

"When that time comes, I'll have a decision to make."​

