Kidwell to be confirmed as Kiwis coach

David Kidwell is set be announced as the new Kiwis coach in Auckland on Friday afternoon, taking over from Warriors-bound Stephen Kearney.

When it was announced on Tuesday that Kearney is stepping down from leading the national team to take charge of the struggling NRL, all signs pointed to Kidwell being his successor.

Kidwell has been an assistant with the Kiwis since 2014, as well as being an assistant at Wests Tigers.

The 39-year-old from Christchurch played 25 tests for the Kiwis between 1999 and 2008 and also played 241 games in the NRL and Super League, including stints at the Eels, Warrington, Roosters, Storm and Rabbitohs.

Kidwell began his coaching career in 2010, taking charge of the Rabbitohs' under-20s team. He guided them to the minor premiership that year and the grand final, where they lost to the Warriors.

Kidwell went on to work under Craig Bellamy as an assistant coach at the Storm, before switching to the Tigers in 2014.

While Kidwell is the logical choice and deserves his chance to lead the national team, the fact that there were no other real options highlights the lack of coaches from this country who are making it as professional coaches.

Kidwell will need to get to work quickly as head coach, with the Kiwis playing a test against the Kangaroos in Perth next month before the team heads to England for the last ever Four Nations.

It is expected Kidwell will be appointed Kiwis coach through to the Rugby League World Cup in Australia and New Zealand at the end of next season.

