Titans rookie charged with assault

Gold Coast Titans player Karl Lawton charged with assault after Mad Monday incident

PHOTOSPORT The Gold Coast Titans' Karl Lawton was injured playing against the NZ Warriors this year.

A Gold Coast Titans player has been charged with assault after an incident following his team's Mad Monday celebrations.

Rookie Karl Lawton made his NRL debut in round 17 against the Warriors, but dislocated and fractured his ankle to miss the rest of the season.

He wasn't missed by Gold Coast Police, who arrested him on Monday night and charged him with assault, news.com.au reported.

GETTY IMAGES Jarryd Hayne was filmed with a well-known Gold Coast bikie after his side's Mad Monday celebrations.

"We are aware of the incident," a Titans spokesman said.

"As far as we know this was a family domestic matter between two males.

"As it is now a police matter the club will be making no further comment."

The NRL's integrity unit has been notified, a spokesman said.

It's yet another black eye for the NRL and the Titans, both of which have been dealing with the fallout from Jarryd Hayne being filmed in the company of bikie Chris Bloomfield, who was waving money around.

Hayne is under investigation for the incident, but played down his links to Bloomfield during the week.

