"No angel" Pearce says he's learnt some lessons

Sydney Roosters' Mitchell Pearce won't abstain from alcohol, but relishing life

GETTY IMAGES "I appreciate my responsibility now. I'm enjoying my new clear life," Mitchell Pearce said.

Mitchell Pearce is not dry, that much he wants to make clear. And the Sydney Roosters know about it.

Mad Monday has come and gone and Pearce was at peace with his role in rugby league's customary end-of-season shenanigans. He stuck to water that day. Just don't expect him to swear off the amber ale forever and a day.

"If I was to have a couple here and there, it is my own decision," Pearce said. "I spoke to the club about that.

GETTY IMAGES Mitchell Pearce will make a return to representative rugby league with the Australian Prime Minister's XIII.

"I'm a fool if I didn't learn anything going away. I'm no angel. I'm not perfect. But I've learnt a few lessons and the least I can do is lay low on Mad Monday.

"Whether I have a couple of beers in my own time will be up to me, but like I said I've learnt a lot of lessons this year and I appreciate my responsibility now. I'm enjoying my new clear life."

Which means baby steps. Every. Single. Day.

The irony in wearing the green and gold of the Australian Prime Minister's XIII at the end of a year that spiralled out of control on Australia Day - Pearce was filmed after a drunken Sydney Harbour cruise simulating a sex act with a dog - is just another part of the captivating Pearce plot. You don't know which way it will turn next.

And who's to say he won't end up wearing the real thing at some stage during the Four Nations tour?

"I never doubted myself," said Pearce, who was fined A$125,000, with A$50,000 of it suspended, and banned for eight weeks over the Australia Day video controversy - the heaviest fine imposed on a player in Australian rugby league history.

"I always knew if I cleared stuff in my life I'd play good footy. It wasn't any extra effort I was putting into games, I was just preparing [well] and my lifestyle is a lot calmer at the moment. I think as a result you play better footy and you influence guys around you.

"I'm proud that I came back after everything that happened. The Roosters are my priority and I felt like I left there as a really good leader at the back end of the year and finished with some really dominant games.

"It's nice to notice that other people are recognising it and it makes you feel proud."

The Storm's Cooper Cronk and Cowboys' Johnathan Thurston will be locks for Mal Meninga's halves in the Perth Test against New Zealand and subsequent tour of the Old Dart, barring injury during the remaining finals matches.

But the scramble is well and truly on to be the deputy.

Pearce will partner Tigers' Mitchell Moses in the halves against the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister's XIII in Port Moresby next Saturday, but he may also audition for the Four Nations at No.9 to relieve clubmate Jake Friend.

"[Pearce] is a genuine proposition," Meninga said. "He has a fair bit of competition around him with Cooper and Johnathan and Michael Morgan, [Anthony] Milford, [Ben] Hunt and those sort of guys.

"His back end of the year was really good. It's no surprise the Roosters started winning again when he came back; he's that vital to their footy team. He's a good fella and deserves to be here. We'll see how the next few weeks pan out for him.

"In the back of my mind we might throw him in at No.9 to see how he goes."

- Sydney Morning Herald