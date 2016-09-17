Bennett splits from wife

Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett splits from long-term wife

Scott Barbour Wayne Bennett, coach of the Broncos, has announced he has split with his wife.

Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett has released a statement to announce he has split from his long-term wife Trish.

"As an NRL head coach and thereby a public figure I today inform you about a personal matter and the fact I have separated from my wife and the family home some time ago," Bennett said on Saturday morning.

"I will continue to appear publicly in my role at the Brisbane Broncos but at the same time ask that you respect my personal privacy and that of my family."

Bennett guided the Broncos to the NRL finals, but were eliminated in heartbreaking fashion on Friday night by the North Queensland Cowboys.

- Sydney Morning Herald