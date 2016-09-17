Henry: Warriors lack belief

Warriors players lack belief, says Sir Graham Henry

MARION VAN DIJK/FAIRFAX NZ Sir Graham Henry has joined former NFL coach Eric Mangini and ex-Warrior Awen Guttenbeil on the club's new football advisory board.

Sir Graham Henry has questioned the belief in the Warriors' playing ranks as the club embarks on yet another new era under incoming coach Stephen Kearney.

After advising Andrew McFadden in a support role earlier this year, the former All Blacks coach has joined the Warriors' new football advisory board that was announced this week along with the coaching changes.

McFadden was replaced by Kearney in the head coaching position, but kept on as an assistant, after the club missed the finals for the fifth-straight year.

But while long-suffering Warriors supporters would surely settle for an eighth-place finish in 2017, Henry says Kearney needs to set about creating an environment that strives for greatness.

"The expectation must be that this side can do the business, can win the NRL - you don't hear that a lot. Maybe that's a weakness," Henry told Newstalk ZB.

"I think there's a lot of work to be done in that area.

"There needs to be a higher expectation (within the club)."

Along with Henry, the advisory board also includes former NFL coach Eric Mangini, ex-Warrior Awen Guttenbeil and club director Owen Eastwood.

Henry hopes they can help develop a culture at Mt Smart which is driven by more than just results on the field.

Citing his experience with the All Blacks, he said they are motivated by self-improvement which dictates everything they do.

"I think the (Warriors) players are hung-up about winning and losing and when the pressure gets on they get tight and don't play as well as they should," Henry added on Newstalk ZB.

"Everybody is hard-wired to win, the All Blacks are hard-wired to win. But they're galvanised by team and self improvement so they're always striving for that when they're on the field and when they're preparing. And that takes over the mind.

"I think that's the challenge of the Warriors."

Henry was also fully supportive of the club's decision to keep McFadden at the club, saying continuity is crucial for success.

"One of the major reasons for the All Blacks success is continuity of people.

"Andrew being there the last three years, he knows where they're at, he knows what needs to be done. He may not have been able to execute that as well as he may of hoped but he knows what's required."

