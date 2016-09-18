Outrage over Foran comments as League star gets back to normal

MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES Kieran Foran in action during round 11 of this year's NRL season.

Kieran Foran's former partner, Rebecca Pope, has not taken kindly to comments controversial punter Eddie Hayson made about the former Australian Parramatta Eels skipper.

Hayson, during his press conference on Thursday, addressed his relationship with Foran.

"If I wasn't in his life this year, he probably wouldn't be alive," Hayson said.

GETTY IMAGES Does Kieran Foran have a future with the Warriors?

Pope posted vision of that comment, and several others, on her Instagram account with the caption: "How dare you!!!!! You are absolute scum of the earth Eddy Hayson."

On Thursday, at a press conference arranged by celebrity spruiker Max Markson at the Premier's Room at the Intercontinental, Hayson was asked whether he bet on under-20s games.

ONE NEWS NOWS In the last 48 hours the Bulldogs have had face-to-face meetings with the star Foran.

"No, I don't bet on Holden Cup matches," Hayson replied.

However, Fairfax Media has been told Hayson has recently placed three bets on NYC matches with a licensed Australian bookmaker, each to win A$10,000 (NZ$10,315).

FORAN'S NEW FRONTIER

Just months after walking away from his A$1.2 million-per-season (NZ$1.24 million) deal with Parramatta, Kieran Foran has started a new job in retail.

Foran is hopeful of returning to the NRL next season and is taking steps to ensure he is in the right head space to do so. One of those is getting back into the workforce to ensure his time away from footy is spent productively. The new gig is far removed from the pressures of captaining Parramatta, where he was labelled as the club's saviour after his much-publicised transfer from Manly.

"I know he has got a job and is doing a bit of work," said Foran's godfather and mentor, Don Mackinnon.

"He's continuing to try to get things back on track and the way he described it to me, this is just part of it, getting back to a normal life. From my perspective he's making good progress at a health level."

The Warriors and the Bulldogs are keen to add Foran to their roster, but the Kiwi international must first convince them, and the NRL, he is ready for a return.

"In terms of playing next year, if he continues to improve and get things on track, he's said in recent times that he would like to play next year. Nothing has changed," Mackinnon said.

"He's had a very good six or seven weeks. He's done pretty much everything I've asked him to."

