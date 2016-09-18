NRL is 'real sport', not ABs - Watson

All Blacks not playing 'real sport' - NRL is better: Eric Watson

Hannah Peters

Warriors owner Eric Watson says the All Blacks' dominance of world rugby is not "real sport" and the National Rugby League is more "exciting".

Watson's comments came in a wide-ranging interview with Stuff rugby league writer David Long. 

He said: "There's no predictability in the NRL, you think about what's happening in finals football these next two weeks, we haven't got any idea who's going to win.

"When the All Blacks play we pretty much know what's going to happen, which is nice and fun, but we also know it's b....... really, that's not real sport.

"Real sport is where it's close and hard and we don't know what the outcome is going to be. That's exciting and that's the NRL."

The Warriors are at a low ebb after failing to make the NRL finals for the fifth successive season and are now onto their fifth coach since Ivan Cleary left at the end of 2011.

"We're only one team out of 16 teams, so it's statistically likely that you'll get periods over a number of years where you'll just lose," Watson said.

The multi-millionaire businessman said the Warriors, who have appointed Stephen Kearney as their latest head coach, "ultimately want to be like Brisbane and Melbourne, crack the atom and be in the top four all of the time.

"Imagine what would happen if we did that?

"Look at the support we have in this country when we're losing, imagine what that would be like when we're winning.

"I want to be around then."

 - Stuff

