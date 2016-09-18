Kiwis star 'devastated' for Parker

NRL finals: Jason Taumalolo shakes off egg scandal with a cracker

GETTY Corey Parker of the Broncos leaves the field to a guard of honour after playing his last NRL match.

Kiwis star Jason Taumalolo says he is "devastated" to end Brisbane captain Corey Parker's NRL career.

But the North Queensland wrecking ball has not shied away from adding retiring Mick Ennis or the evergreen Cronulla enforcer Paul Gallen to his 2016 hit list.

The damaging lock capped one of the great comebacks when he ran a staggering 272m to inspire the Cowboys' 26-20 extra-time semi-final win over Brisbane on Friday night.

GETTY Jason Taumololo will appear in Townsville court next month charged with two counts of wilful damage but hopes he has made amends with his performance on the field.

Days earlier Taumalolo had been a shell of his former self apologising for his role in an alleged egg throwing scandal at the NRL club.

GETTY Kiwis star Jason Taumololo said he had looked up to Corey Parker throughout his career.

He will be one of five Cowboys who will appear in Townsville court next month charged with two counts of wilful damage.

But Taumalolo hoped he had finally made amends for last week's indiscretion with his whole hearted display against the Broncos.

"I hope I did," he said.

GETTY Canberra's Josh Hodgson had no right to play on Saturday night but he ended up starring.

"There were a few times when we needed momentum and I put my hand up to get us out of trouble.

"I got a couple of quick play the balls."

One of them helped Cowboys co-captain Johnathan Thurston launch his decisive play.

Off the back of yet another Taumalolo run, Thurston broke the line and provided a sublime inside ball for Michael Morgan to score the match-winning try in the 85th minute to bring the Townsville faithful to their feet.

It ensured Parker ended his NRL career on 347 games, becoming the fourth most- capped player of all time.

Taumalolo helped form a guard of honour for Parker as the Brisbane veteran trudged off.

"It was one of the top five games I ever played in," Taumalolo said.

"It's unfortunate the way it ended for Corey.

"He has had an amazing career. I have definitely looked up to him.

"To see one of the greats of the game and to go out like that is a bit devastating."

The Cowboys booked a preliminary final against Cronulla when Taumalolo can help draw the curtain on Ennis and Gallen's career.

"They are a couple of big boys and we won't expect anything different from them," Taumalolo said.

In the other semi-final on Saturday night, Canberra's Josh Hodgson had no right to play but he ended up starring.

Forget that he damaged ligaments and bruised some bone in his left ankle just seven days earlier.

Just hours before steering Canberra to a 22-12 win over Penrith for a place in next weekend's grand final qualifier against Melbourne, the hooker was bed-ridden with a severe stomach bug.

Hodgson had come down with the illness after completing his first - and only - training session of the week on Friday, spending most of game-eve on the toilet.

It was the last thing the Dally M Medal contender wanted, having surviving days of intense physiotherapy and late nights icing his foot.

"I just didn't feel quite right," the understated Englishman said.

"Luckily it was night match, so it managed to wear off in time for kick-off.

"I was down about 1.5kg before the game, so not too much; I was just trying to keep the fluids up as much as I could.

"It's been a rough week, but the win makes up for it."

Rated by some as the competition's most in-form No 9, Hodgson was error-free in his 30-tackle effort at GIO Stadium.

His kicking game was again on-song, as too was his running out of dummy half.

"He's a tough Pom - there's no two ways about it," coach Ricky Stuart said.

"For him to get out there and do that after what he's been through this week with his ankle and then the last day-and-a-half in bed, just trying to feed him as much fluid and whatever he could eat, it's what the team is about.

"It's what our club is about now.

"The resilience in this group of players is amazing and I'm in a privileged position to be their coach."

Fellow playmaker Blake Austin, who also made a stunning return from injury to score a try in the semi-final victory after breaking his hand last month, labelled Hodgson's heroics "huge".

"We know what he means to our team but he's not one for personal accolades, so we just let him get on with his job," Austin said.

"He didn't spent much time with us (on Friday night) at our hotel but he came and just got the job done. Full credit to him.

"We've had plenty of examples of toughness in this team and I'm sure there'll be plenty more over the next many years."

- AAP