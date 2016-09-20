Bird in buck's weekend drama

Gold Coast Titans player Greg Bird's career in the balance after alleged hotel incident

Jason O'Brien/Getty Images Greg Bird in action for the Gold Coast Titans against Cronulla last month.

Greg Bird's career again hangs in the balance after he was involved in an alleged incident at a hotel on the weekend.

Bird, who is just one transgression away from having his Gold Coast contract torn up, is the centre of an NRL integrity unit investigation into his behaviour during buck's weekend celebrations of teammate Anthony Don.

It's alleged Bird was refused entry to the Hotel Brunswick in northern NSW following a fracas with security staff.

The NRL integrity unit will speak to hotel staff and seek CCTV footage of the incident as part of its probe into the matter.

"I'm aware of an alleged incident and we're trying to get information as quickly as possible," said Titans CEO Graham Annesley.

READ MORE:

* Greg Bird receives another NRL suspension

​* Greg Bird and teammates cleared of cocaine charges

* 'Dumb' Bird says sorry for urinating on police car

The latest incident comes just as week after star signing Jarryd Hayne defended his actions after being filmed partying with former Titans player and Hells Angels member Chris Bloomfield.

The twin dramas have sullied a strong resurgence by the Titans, who defied expectations by making the NRL playoffs. Their season ended following a controversial loss in the opening round of the finals.

Bird is no stranger to controversy during a colourful career. The former NSW backrower was fined after he was busted urinating beside an unmarked police car during his Byron Bay wedding.

The 31-year-old was stripped of the club co-captaincy, fined A$15,000 and told he was on his last warning following that incident.

Bird was also one of several Titans players charged with drug supply, but was later acquitted.

The Titans issued the following statement: "The club is aware of an investigation currently under way by the NRL Integrity Unit regarding an alleged incident at a hotel in northern NSW last weekend."

"At this stage those investigations are yet to be completed so the club is not in a position to comment further until the outcome has been determined."

- Sydney Morning Herald