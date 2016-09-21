Gallen signs on dotted line

Paul Gallen gives Cronulla Sharks a boost with new deal ahead of NRL finals match

Matt King/Getty Images Paul Gallen's decision to play for another year will please Cronulla Sharks fans.

The Cronulla Sharks have received a huge boost on the eve of their grand final qualifier, with skipper Paul Gallen finally putting pen to paper on a one-year deal which will see him extend his career into 2017.

While the deal was considered a fait accompli with Gallen indicating his desire to remain in the Shire, the timing will be welcome news to long-suffering Sharks fans just 48 hours out from their preliminary final against the Cowboys at Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

"It's definitely pleasing," Gallen told the Sharks website. "There was never really doubt it was going to happen and I wasn't focused on chasing it up, I was more focused on playing games and getting wins.

"I'm really excited to have one more year. It will probably be my last year - you never say never in this game because you don't know what's going to happen - but I'm certainly excited to be here for another year.

"We're in a really good position to hopefully get to a grand final and win our first premiership."

Gallen will exclusively concentrate on the Sharks in 2017, having retired from leading NSW at the end of this year's State of Origin series.

The 35-year-old, who signed his first contract with the Sharks in 1999, has been battling a back complaint which forced him to miss the Sharks' gritty qualifying final win over the Raiders almost a fortnight ago.

But he declared himself a certain starter against the Cowboys.

"I'm fine, no dramas at all," Gallen said. "I did full training on Tuesday and most of the session on Sunday. This Friday is the most important game of our careers and we'll give it our all and hopefully get the win."

Sharks chief executive officer Lyall Gorman hailed Gallen's influence on Cronulla, who are poised to snap a premiership drought since their inception into the competition in 1967.

"Everyone knows he's been our traditional leader on the field and spiritual leader off it and no greater man has the club had in the history of the game on it," Gorman said.

"We're really proud and excited looking forward to the next two weeks, but another year with Paul as our club leader."

