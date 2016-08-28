Whincup reaches Supercars ton

Jamie Whincup wins to reach Supercars ton as Shane van Gisbergen finishes fifth

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Jamie Whincup enjoys the moment after winning race 2 of the V8 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint.

Holden's Jamie Whincup has become the second driver in Supercars history to claim 100 career race wins.

The six-time champion reached his ton with victory in the 200km race at Sydney Motorsport Park on Sunday.

Whincup, who finished second in Saturday's race, jumped veteran Craig Lowndes in the pits midway through to streak to his third win of the year.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Jamie Whincup, left and Craig Lowndes spray each other with champagne after finishing first and second in race 2 in Sydney.

The Red Bull Racing star (2109pts) now holds a 137-point lead in the championship standings over teammate Shane van Gisbergen (1972).

Lowndes, celebrating an unprecedented 600th career start, came home second after leading for the early part of the race.

Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images Shane Van Gisbergen drives his Holden Commodore VF into fifth place in race 2 and after winning race 1.

The 42-year-old is the only other driver to have posted 100 wins and holds the record with 105 victories.

But Whincup has taken far less time to reach the milestone, with the 33-year-old's 100th race win coming in just his 398th start.

Ford's Chaz Mostert, who started from pole position, finished third as his wait for a win in 2016 continues, while Kiwis Fabian Coulthard, van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin were fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Van Gisbergen, who won Saturday's race, finished fifth after a run-in with Volvo's James Moffat on lap 48.

Moffat was issued a drive-through penalty for his role in the accident, which cost him a top 10 finish.

Sunday's win continues Whincup's sensational record of a victory every four races during his career including a decade of dominance which has brought him six drivers' championships and four Bathurst 1000 wins.

"I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a little bit of relief there," Whincup said.

"Three tough seconds and to finally get there, I'm very, very proud."

Defending series champion Mark Winterbottom has relinquished third place in the title standings to Lowndes after completing a shocking weekend with a 14th-placed finish.

The next round of the championship will be the Sandown 500 on September 18.

- AAP