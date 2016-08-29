Renault's Kevin Magnussen taken to hospital after dramatic crash at Belgian F1

F1/SCREENSHOT Renault driver Kevin Magnussen's car after the crash.

Renault driver Kevin Magnussen was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after suffering a cut to his left ankle in a high-speed crash at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, his team said.

The Dane lost control of his car as he crested the fast uphill sweep of the Eau Rouge corner and slammed violently into the barriers.

Magnussen, who had started 12th, got out of the car on his own but was limping slightly. He underwent checks at the medical centre before being taken to hospital.

Video of Magnussen crash pic.twitter.com/xTGsHcijhq — L&T Motorsport (@LTMsport) August 28, 2016

"He is fully conscious and responsive," Renault said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Rosberg wins Belgian GP

* Rosberg on pole for Belgian GP

* Verstappen fastest in Belgium practice

DAN ISITENE/GETTY IMAGES The Dane suffered a cut to his ankle but escaped serious injury.

"He has a small cut to the left ankle and has been escorted to a nearby hospital for further routine checks."

Magnussen's crash prompted a temporary halt to the race as marshals worked to repair tyre barriers damaged in the impact.

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg won the GP.

CHARLES COATES/GETTY IMAGES Renault's Kevin Magnussen (front) during final practice for the Belgian GP.

- Reuters