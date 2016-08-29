Renault's Kevin Magnussen taken to hospital after dramatic crash at Belgian F1 video

Renault driver Kevin Magnussen's car after the crash.
F1/SCREENSHOT

Renault driver Kevin Magnussen's car after the crash.

Renault driver Kevin Magnussen was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after suffering a cut to his left ankle in a high-speed crash at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, his team said.

The Dane lost control of his car as he crested the fast uphill sweep of the Eau Rouge corner and slammed violently into the barriers.

Magnussen, who had started 12th, got out of the car on his own but was limping slightly. He underwent checks at the medical centre before being taken to hospital.

"He is fully conscious and responsive," Renault said in a statement.

READ MORE:
* Rosberg wins Belgian GP
Rosberg on pole for Belgian GP
Verstappen fastest in Belgium practice

 
The Dane suffered a cut to his ankle but escaped serious injury.
DAN ISITENE/GETTY IMAGES

The Dane suffered a cut to his ankle but escaped serious injury.

"He has a small cut to the left ankle and has been escorted to a nearby hospital for further routine checks."

Magnussen's crash prompted a temporary halt to the race as marshals worked to repair tyre barriers damaged in the impact.

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg won the GP.

Ad Feedback
Renault's Kevin Magnussen (front) during final practice for the Belgian GP.
CHARLES COATES/GETTY IMAGES

Renault's Kevin Magnussen (front) during final practice for the Belgian GP.

 - Reuters

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Black Caps made to suffer

Middlesbrough still unbeaten

Footballer rescues crushed fan

Dramatic crash at Belgian GP video

'We threw it away' video

Rosberg wins Belgian GP

League game descends into brawl video

No point blaming refs

Hendry finishes second

Kiwis bag four Breeders Crown wins

More misery for the Knights

Willis confirms Tokyo Olympic bid

Warriors' finals hopes dashed

Whincup reaches Supercars ton

Canterbury in ominous form

Ad Feedback
special offers