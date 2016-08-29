Rosberg wins Belgian GP

Nico Rosberg eases to Belgian GP win, Lewis Hamilton third, amid crash drama

Nico Rosberg eased to victory in the Belgian GP.
Nico Rosberg eased to victory in the Belgian GP.

German Nico Rosberg eased to victory in a chaotic Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver crossed the line 14.1 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton, starting on the back row of the grid after taking a 55-place engine-related grid penalty, clawed his way back up the field to finish third.

The race was briefly halted in the early stages after a massive crash for Renault's Kevin Magnussen.

The Dane was taken to hospital for routine checks after suffering a cut to his left ankle in the high-speed crash.

Rosberg's sixth win of the season cut team mate Hamilton's lead in the standings to nine points with eight races remaining.

 - Reuters

