Kiwis score date with Jay Leno

Kiwi record-breakers, Project 64, score date with US chat show king Jay Leno

SUPPLIED The Project 64 Team with their record-breaking Mini on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

New Zealand's Project 64 Mini team are set to become a whole lot more popular when their record-breaking deeds are featured on US chat show host Jay Leno's car show later this month.

The Nelson-based motorsport team made history at last month's Bonneville Speed Week with not one but two land speed records on the iconic salt flats in Utah.

Making their achievements all the more remarkable, the Garry Orton-led group managed to do it by transforming a car designed in 1952 for economy, rather than straight-line speed.

MIKE WILSON The crew used time in the queue to clean the car and swap stories under the shade of the portable shelter.

And with Leno's YouTube internet series having 1.7 million subscribers, the world is about to learn a lot more about their Kiwi ingenuity.

The event was held at the the same venue where Kiwi legend Burt Munro made his famous one-way run of 305.89kmh on a homebuilt 1920 Indian motorcycle in 1967- a record that still stands today.

"We shy away from direct comparison with Burt Munro but like him we deliberately went there with an older vehicle for a bit of fun and to prove that it could be done," said Project 64 team member Mike Wilson.

"It was a little car up against steep odds in a strange world winning through and showing Mini's quirky side."

Project 64, which gets its name from the year of the Cooper S they were racing and the calling code of New Zealand, arrived back in the country last weekend.

With filming for Jay Leno's Garage taking place on Thursday, they will be represented Los Angeles-based Scottish mechanic Graham Reid.

The 1964 Mini Cooper S had been hidden away in Los Angeles since 2015 and the first job for the crew when they landed in early August was to exhume it from storage.

They quickly discovered their braided fuel hoses had decayed, becoming porous and clogging the injectors and filters with varnish.

"The hoses and filters were replaced, and the injectors cleaned out and we were good to go," said Wilson.

In a matter of days they had set the two records: the first on tuning runs for the little Mini in the I/BGALT class, clocking 144.033mph (231.799kmh) to break the 133.896mph (215.485kph) record.

"We were secretly disappointed with the low speeds of the records we set in the early part of the week," Wilson said. "And we realised the fuel available to us at Bonneville was probably just too different to what we tuned the car on in NZ."

The team then switched classes to I/BFALT – changing from petrol to methanol – and on another two tuning runs set a record at 156.006mph (251.067kmh) to shatter the class mark of 140.458mph (226.045kmh).

They were agonisingly close to setting a record in a third class, the Competition Coupe I/BFCC, only for a minor administrative error and mechanical issues ending their run of success.

The Mini is due back in New Zealand in mid-October and will return to the World of Wearable Art and Classic Cars Museum in Nelson.

But not before the world gets to see it with petrolhead Leno.

- Stuff