Scott Dixon tops timesheets

Scott Dixon rediscovers IndyCar speed to top practice timesheets at Watkins Glen

GETTY IMAGES Defending IndyCar champ Scott Dixon is looking to finish a stuttering 2016 season on a high.

Scott Dixon is back on top of the IndyCar timesheets, and he could hardly be happier about it.

Defending champion in the highly competitive American open-wheel series, the Kiwi driver was again fastest in the second of three practice sessions at Watkins Glen Speedway in New York on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

Dixon was also quickest in the morning's opening session, clocking a lap of one minute, 23.8921 seconds, but his second session effort was even better as the official lap record was continually smashed on the resurfaced track.

This guy is good here. Really good. @scottdixon9 tops both of today's #IndyCarGP practice sessions! 1:22.8740 😳 pic.twitter.com/MTmtxksTCU — Watkins Glen Int'l (@WGI) September 2, 2016

The four-time series champion cut the finish line in 1:22.8740, more than five seconds faster than the record time set by Ryan Briscoe in 2009.

Sitting sixth in the championship standings heading into the penultimate race after a stuttering year, Dixon was understandably happy to be fastest, posting "Feels so good to be back!" on his on Twitter page.

"I think the car rolled off really strong," he said after a superb first day at the event he won three straight years from 2005-07.

"All in all, I think all the Ganassi cars have been very quick. (Team-mate Tony Kanaan) already is in fourth, but he'll be right by me, and same with Max (Chilton) and Charlie (Kimball). The team has done a great job coming here and hopefully we can use that to our advantage."

The official lap record is expected to fall during qualifying on Sunday, with Dixon telling racer.com he thought the new mark could be more than six seconds better than Briscoe's 2009 time.

The race is scheduled to start at 4am on Monday (NZ time).

After winning the 2015 title in stunning fashion at the final race, Dixon has recorded just one win and two other podiums this year as various factors have gleaned mixed results.

Frenchman Simon Pagenaud leads the overall standings from Australian Will Power and Kanaan.

- Stuff