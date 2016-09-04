Dixon grabs pole position

New Zealand's Scott Dixon sets record to claim pole in IndyCar qualifying

PHOTOSPORT Scott Dixon will start from pole position on Monday morning.

﻿Scott Dixon set a lap record in qualifying on pole for the start of Monday morning's (NZ time) IndyCar Grand Prix at the Glen in the United States.

The New Zealand single-seat motor racing star had been fastest in all three practice sessions in New York over the past two days before taking pole position with a lap of one minute 22.5259 seconds on Sunday morning (NZ time).

It was the veteran Kiwi's 25th career pole and also smashed the track record on the 5.42km road course, previously set by Ryan Briscoe at 1:28.1332 in 2009. Dixon is now tied for 11th on the all-time poles list with Paul Tracy.

"It was hairy man," Dixon told the official IndyCar series website.

READ MORE:

* Button replaced in F1

* Hamilton on pole for Italian GP

* Dixon tops IndyCar timesheets

* Hamilton fastest in Monza GP practice

"It was definitely one of those sessions. … (Segment) 2 was a nail-biter for us; basically throughout that lap. We had a bit of a missed shift go out of [Turn] 1 and lost about three-tenths on the back straight, so I'm like 'Oh, we're really going to miss this,' so definitely a crazy session."

Team Penske's Will Power will join Dixon on the front row, with Sebastien Bourdais and Helio Castroneves making up the second row.

Dixon, the defending IndyCar champion, is currently sixth on the drivers' standings this season heading into the penultimate race of the year. After winning the 2015 title in stunning fashion at the final race, Dixon has recorded just one win and two other podiums this year as various factors have gleaned mixed results.

Frenchman Simon Pagenaud leads the overall standings by 28 points from Australian Will Power.

- Stuff