Hartley's team win 6 hours of Mexico

Kiwi endurance driver Brendon Hartley's Porsche team win 6 hours of Mexico race

SUPPLIED Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley celebrate their win in Mexico.

Kiwi endurance driver Brendon Hartley's team have picked up a second win in a row in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

His defending champion team, which also includes former Formula 1 driver Mark Webber, of Australia, and Timo Bernhard, of Germany, won the fifth leg of the championship in Mexico, extending Porsche's lead at the top of the manufacturer standings.

The other Porsche team, which consists of Frenchman Romain Dumas, Switzerland's Neel Jani and German Marc Lieb, came fourth in the race, but still extended their lead in the drivers' standings.

Hartley, Webber and Bernhard are fifth in those standings, but are on the rise after a poor start to their campaign, with the win in the 6 hours of Mexico race following their previous triumph in Germany in July.

After the race, Hartley said he was very happy with the win.

"It was a good start, I was able to overtake Marc in turn one for P3. You could see the Audis were struggling a bit. I was unlucky with traffic, and so Di Grassi was able to make a gap of ten seconds. But then I was able to get in front of Lotterer, and it was a good battle. Later I took the lead. The stop-and-go penalty (on lap 120 of 230) threw me back to third for a while, but the car was feeling mega and the boys did fantastic pit stops."

Hot stuff from Porsche AG on Vimeo. Team principal Andreas Seidl congratulated all the Porsche drivers on their performances. "Today it was difficult to get all the decisions right," he said. "For the number 1 car it worked perfectly and they deserved to win the race. For the number 2 crew our strategy didn't work out in the changing weather conditions. On top of that, we had an incident when a LMP2 car touched the rear of our car. Afterwards we focused on bringing home points for the championship. Also on this special circuit we have proven that our car can win a race. This makes us confident for the remaining rounds of the championship." The next round of the WEC is on September 17 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in the United States.

- Stuff