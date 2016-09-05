Dixon wins in New York

New Zealand driver Scott Dixon wins IndyCar race in New York

GETTY IMAGES Scott Dixon has kept his Indycar championship hopes alive with a strong performance att Watkins Glen Speedway in New York.

New Zealand's IndyCar champion Scott Dixon has roared to victory in the Grand Prix at the Glen in New York .

Dixon completed a stunning win for his second victory of the season on Monday (NZ time).

The win wasn't enough to give him a mathematical chance of retaining his series title in the final event in California later this month.

The seventh place finish in New York by series leader Simon Pagenuad of France was just enough to keep Dixon out of the final frame. The season-finale at Sonoma, which offers double points, will now be a two-man ace between Pagenaud and Australian Will Power for the overall season honours.

But this latest event belonged to Dixon from start to finish - as in practice, qualifying and the actual race.

Having claimed pole position with a record time at the Watkins Glen International speedway, the 36-year-old took the lead from the start and never relinquished it, nailing his 40th career win.

He showed impressive speed and timed his pitt-stops and fuel strategy to perfection to maintain control in a race that was punctuated by several yellow flags for incidents.

Dixon finished more than 16s ahead of Josef Newgarden with Helio Castroneves in third.

Even late in the race Dixon was running two seconds faster than the old lap record on the freshly laid track surface.

"We were running on electricity or something," Dixon laughed of his ability to squeeze the maximum out of his fuel tank.

"This car ... you can just roll through the corners. I felt like I hardly had to downshift at all."

It was Dixon's fourth win in this race which was returning to the IndyCar schedule for the first time since 2010.

The four-time series champion doesn't have a chance of defending his drivers' championship after a problem-plagued season but the veteran showed there's plenty of racing left in him.

he was happy to have a bit of luck go his way as he managed to stay clear of the regular troubles happening behind him.

"Sometimes you are going to get them, sometimes you are not. I will definitely celebrate this."

Victory in New York lifted Dixon to third-equal on the points table, 104 points behind leader Pagenaud.

The season has one more event, wrapping up at the Grand Prix of Sonoma in California on September 18.

- Stuff