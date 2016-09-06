Kiwi driver eyes home glory

Shane Van Gisbergen ready for business end of Supercars season

GETTY IMAGES Shane Van Gisbergen is second in the Supercars standings with five rounds to go.

Shane Van Gisbergen says Triple Eight are setting the benchmark going into the endurance rounds of the Supercars season.

Van Gisbergen was at Pukekohe Raceway on Tuesday to mark the 60-day countdown until the New Zealand round of season. He headed back across the Tasman the same day to prepare for the most crucial part of the season, the endurance rounds.

The races at Sandown, Bathurst and Gold Coast over the next six weeks have double the usual number of points up for grabs and it's where the title will be won or lost.

The Triple Eight drivers - Jamie Whincup, Van Gisbergen and Craig Lowndes - are the top three in the championship standings and the Kiwi driver says after a chaotic start to the year, when 10 drivers won the first 13 races, it's pleasing to see the team he's with leading the way.

"At the start of the year it was crazy, but really cool to be a part of," Van Gisbergen said.

"Everyone was finding their feet and with so many styles of tracks we saw different winners.

"As a driver you had to be on top of your game, but what I've learnt this year is that as a team with Jamie, Craig and the rest of the guys, we've worked together and become the benchmark.

"To experience that, how a team like Triple Eight works together and now be up the front has been amazing."

What makes the endurance rounds a nervous experience for the drivers is having to share their cars with co-drivers, who are coming into the category cold. A mistake from one of them could end a main game driver's title aspirations.

Van Gisbergen has this year teamed up with Frenchman Alex Premat and he's confident they can go well together.

"I think he'll be really good," Van Gisbergen said.

"He's been a good co-driver for Scott McLaughlin the last couple of years and I think we'll go well together.

"The enduros shape the championship really, it's all pretty close and these big races are worth so many points. Three consistent weekends hopefully and we'll think about the championship."

Once the enduros are over, the season finishes off with the Pukekohe round from November 4-6, then the finale at the Sydney 500 a month later. But from a New Zealand motorsport fan's point of view, the perfect scenario would be for Van Gisbergen to be crowned champion at his home circuit.

However, they're likely to celebrate a win for any of the New Zealand drivers, be it Van Gisbergen, Fabian Coulthard, Scott McLaughlin, Andre Heimgartner or Chris Pither.

"There are five Kiwis in the championship and almost all of them are in a car that can get a result," Van Gisbergen said.

"Myself, Scotty and Fabian have all been quick here over the years and hopefully we can give the crowd something to cheer about.

"For me, it's awesome to stay at home and be close to the track every day and race at my home circuit."

At this point it looks like it could be an all Triple Eight podium for the championship title, with last year's winner, Mark Winterbottom, struggling for speed.

But with Triple Eight's domination, comes issues like inter team rivalry and the last thing team principal Roland Dane wants is his drivers taking each other out.

"It's been good to be battling Craig and Jamie and learn off them, but at the end of the day we're trying to win as well," Van Gisbergen said of his corner of the team garage.

"From a team point of view, to have all three of us up the front is a good problem to have."

- Stuff