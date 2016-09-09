Electric Evans to join Jaguar

Kiwi GP2 driver Mitch Evans to race in Formula E as Jaguar launch team for new season

SUPPLIED/JAGUAR Mitch Evans is coming to the end of his fourth season in GP2, the official feeder series to Formula One.

Mitch Evans' career is taking a turn in a different direction after the young Kiwi racing driver was confirmed as part of the new Jaguar team for the upcoming season of the Formula E Championship.

The 22-year-old Aucklander and Irishman Adam Carroll were unveiled as the team's main drivers at an official launch in England on Thursday (Friday NZ time), with Chinese-Dutch driver Ho-Pin Tung to act as the reserve.

The news of Evans' two-year deal to move into the electric world of motor racing comes as he winds up another frustrating season in GP2, the official feeder series to Formula One.

Evans was the reigning GP3 champion when he joined the GP2 ranks in 2013, but has struggled to find the speed and mechanical reliability in stints with three different teams.

After finishing 14th overall with Arden in 2013, fourth and fifth with two seasons at Russian Time and languishing in 11th with two rounds left in this year's campaign with Campos, he was understandably pleased with a change in tack.

"Some of history's most iconic cars have been developed by Jaguar, and I'm thrilled to be part of Jaguar's electric future and our return to motorsport," said Evans, who took part in two pre-season tests and was quicker than Carroll on both occasions.

"Formula E is a real drivers' championship with some of the most competitive racing in the world.

"Any of the drivers will tell you how challenging it is to find the limit in a Formula E car and gain those extra tenths and I'm looking forward to the season ahead.

Jaguar are making their debut in the third season of the all-electric single-seater series, which has expanded to 14 rounds at 12 venues and begins with the Hong Kong ePrix on October 9.

Formula E features past Formula One drivers like Sebastian Buemi of Switzerland, who won the title last season, German Nick Heidfeld and Brazilian duo Nelson Piquet Jr and Lucas di Grassi, but the standout feature of the series is undoubtedly the cars.

The much quieter machines used have a maximum power output of 200kW and are charged with 30 minutes of battery power, meaning drivers must make a mandatory pit stop and swap into a fully-charged spare car.

Another innovative feature of Formula E is fan power, which offers a 100kJ energy surge to be used during a "power window" of the race. Drivers earn the surges through fan voting on social media and on the official championship website, which opens 12 days before each event.

Jaguar join other major manufacturers Audi, Citroen and Renault in the series.

- Stuff