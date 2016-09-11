Drifting all smoke and skidding tyres in Hamilton

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAXMEDIA NZ Churbisu organiser Scott Dodunski the man behind the demo drifting event on Sunday.

Burnt rubber overlays the smell of fuel in billowing clouds thrown up by skidding tyres.

"I'd be so happy if Lynx could bottle this smell and turn it into a spray," flag marshall Charles Pearson says, his nostrils flaring.

A look of joy spreads across his face as a car rips past.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Drifting driver Kurt Blackie with his wheels. For him the adrenaline is a big part of drifting.

This is Churbisu.

​The freestyle drifting exhibition was held for the first time in Hamilton on Sunday.

It involved about 18 drivers and had people doing both single and tandem drifts through High and Empire streets in Frankton.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Andy Donoghue from Rotorua drifting at Hamilton's Churbisu event on Sunday.

For the practice run last weekend, the overbridge was clogged with rubberneckers, so for the real thing, organisers knew to hang black tarpaulins to block the view so traffic wouldn't snarl again.

Pearson couldn't be more excited.

Drifting is the best motorsport in the world, he says.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Plumes of smoke billow out behind cars as they skid around Hamilton's High and Empire streets.

And that's saying something, because Pearson loves all motorsport and has been heavily involved in different aspects for the past 12 years.

"There hasn't been a day where I have gone to a racetrack and said that was a crap day, I wish I hadn't gone."

Organiser Scott Dodunski wanted to bring motorsport events back to Hamilton, a city jaded by the V8 debacle.

He wanted to show people what drifting is all about and give the drivers an opportunity to have a run about before the national competition starts up in December.

Drifting, which originated in Japan, is all about being in control of being out of control, Dodunski says.

A car gathers speed and then snakes about on the road using the handbrake. Sparks fly from the tyres.

Tandem drifting is all about two cars trying to get as close to the other without hitting.

"You know when a car is going in a straight line that it's out of control."

It's New Zealand's fastest growing motorsport, he says.

Churbisu is slang for the Japanese racetrack Ebisu.

"It's good to get it off the roads and put it into a controlled environment."

Being the first time the event had been run in Hamilton, it was throwing out a few learning opportunities, Dodunski says.

He looks frantic and keeps interrupting the conversation to give directions to people.

As a car zooms past, Dodunski's face lights up.

He, too, is bitten by the bug and lives for the sounds and smells.

Driver Kurt Blackie, 23, got into it when he was 18.

Although he loves the sounds and smells, it's the adrenaline that keeps him coming back.

"You just never know what's going to happen."

But he's quick to say it has many safety measures.

Only two roll-overs have occurred in the sport's history in New Zealand. And no one has died.

"Some people think it's a bogan sport, but it's becoming quite mainstream," Blackie says, and then shrugs his shoulders.

Blackie had always enjoyed driving around his hometown of Tauranga, but it was when his car was green stickered that he decided to leave it for track racing, instead of making it roadworthy.

It's not cheap, this drifting.

Each showcase or competition costs him $1000.

It's tough on tyres, engines and gearboxes.

Blackie loves his car and puts a lot into how it looks and drives, but the cars are not the show pony.

"It's the smoke that draws people."

- Stuff