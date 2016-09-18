'Godzilla' on F1 racetrack

Giant lizard surprises Formula One driver Max Verstappen on Singapore GP track

CLIVE MASON/GETTY IMAGES Max Verstappen in action at the Singapore GP.

Formula One acquired an exotic addition to its list of wildlife hazards on Saturday after a large monitor lizard wandered onto the Singapore Grand Prix circuit during final practice.

"There's a giant lizard on the track," exclaimed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

FERNANDO ALONSO/F1 The lizard makes a break for it across the track.

"You came face to face with Godzilla," the 18-year-old's engineer told him over the pit-to-car radio, after the startled Dutchman alerted the team to the reptile's presence.

READ MORE:

* Recap: F1 GP qualifying

* Rosberg fastest in practice

* Could Bamber join Hartley?

The incident triggered plenty of amusement among fellow drivers and racing enthusiasts.

Things you don't expect to hear in #FP3... 📻



Verstappen: "There's a giant lizard on the track!" 😂🐊#SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/oxJ9csxPEs — Formula 1 (@F1) September 17, 2016

"New friend in FP3," commented McLaren driver Fernando Alonso on Instagram to accompany a picture of the animal on the asphalt.

New friend in FP3...🙄 #mclaren #14 #fa14 #f1 #singapore A photo posted by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Sep 17, 2016 at 4:42am PDT

Drivers are used to groundhogs and foxes making track incursions at Canada's Gilles Villeneuve circuit in Montreal while stray dogs proved a danger when the sport raced at India's Buddh circuit near New Delhi.

Deer have appeared on track in Austria in the past, snakes in Malaysia and a cat ran out in front of cars in Azerbaijan's debut race this year in Baku.

There have also been a number of human incursions, including one at last year's Singapore race when a lone intruder ambled across the floodlit track midway through the race and then strolled by the metal fences as cars came past.

"I had to look again as I wasn't sure if I had a problem with my eyesight and that I actually saw somebody crossing the track," Ferrari's race winner Sebastian Vettel told reporters at the time.

A 27-year-old British national was later sentenced to six weeks in jail for breaching the security fences.

- Reuters