Driver lucky to walk away from high-speed crash at Sandown 500

Rookie V8 Supercar driver James Golding was lucky to walk away from this horror crash.

James Golding has walked away from a high-speed crash on the first lap of the Sandown 500 V8 Supercars race.

The Volvo co-driver suffered a tyre puncture as he hurtled towards turn five on the notorious back straight at the Melbourne circuit, careering into the tyre wall.

The straight usually has a 260kmh approach, with the 20-year-old development series driver hitting the barrier at 145kmh after being unable to turn out of harm's way.

GETTY IMAGES James Golding's crash brought out the safety car at the Sandown 500.

James Golding walks away from a huge accident. #VASC pic.twitter.com/IAP7vrjyrJ — Supercars (@supercars) September 18, 2016

The crash brought a safety car and ended the race for James Moffat's car No.34 after qualifying fourth for the 500-kilometre classic.

The feature event has since been restarted after officials decided to stopped the race for a time.

Team boss Garry Rogers said he suspected a deflating tyre contributed to the crash.

"We'll get the evidence," he said.

"What we do has an element of risk. We'll get on with it, fix it and get to the next race."

A video replay showed Golding's car took a bump from Jack Perkins in the No 22 Commodore, which could have caused a lowering tyre pressure.

Golding was able to exit his Volvo before climbing into the medical car to cheers from the Sandown crowd.

- AAP