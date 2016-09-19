Rosberg wins Singapore GP

Nico Rosberg celebrates 200th Formula One race with Singapore GP win

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg won the Singapore GP to retake the leadership from teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Nico Rosberg led from pole to flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and celebrate his 200th Formula One race by retaking the championship lead from Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

After a chaotic start that brought out a safety car on the opening lap, Rosberg stayed clear of a late charging Daniel Ricciardo in a Red Bull at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as Hamilton completed the podium in third place.

The result lifts Rosberg on to 273 points with six rounds remaining, eight clear of Hamilton with Ricciardo a distant third in the title race.

 - Reuters

