The extent of German racing driver Michael Schumacher's injuries have been revealed, three years after he suffered a serious head injury in a skiing accident in the French Alps.

Lawyer Felix Damm told a court in Germany on behalf of the Schumacher family, who are suing a magazine over a story that claimed Schumacher could walk again, that the former champion Formula 1 racing car driver cannot walk and cannot stand without the help of specialist therapists.

Schumacher, now 47, was crowned the Formula 1 world champion a total of seven times. After his ski accident he was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital where doctors performed two life-saving operations and placed him in a medically induced coma.

REUTERS Michael Schumacher, pictured after winning the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim in 2006, suffered serious head injuries in a ski accident three years ago.

A story in a German magazine claimed Schumacher could walk again, but Damm strongly denied the star had made a miraculous recovery.

The Schumacher family is reported to have launched the suit arguing the right to the former champion's privacy.

The German magazine is said to have included a comment from a friend of Schumacher who said:

"Michael is very thin. But he can once again walk a little with the help of his therapists. He manages to make a couple of steps. And he can also raise an arm."

But the claims were described as "irresponsible" by Schumacher's manager Sabine Kehm in December.

She added: "Such speculation is irresponsible, because given the seriousness of his injuries, his privacy is very important to Michael. Unfortunately they also give false hope to many involved people."

