Greg Murphy to step out of retirement and race Hampton Downs 101

Greg Murphy is coming out of retirement for the Hampton Downs 101.
Terry Marshall

Greg Murphy is coming out of retirement for the Hampton Downs 101.

Kiwi motorsport great Greg Murphy is temporarily stepping out of retirement to race next month's Hampton Downs 101.

Murphy, a four-time Bathurst winner, will team up alongside track owner Tony Quinn, co-driving an Aston Martin Vantage V12 GT3 at the first event at the remodelled track over October 28-30.

The 44-year-old Murphy retired from competitive racing in 2014, but the chance to compete in the first Hampton Downs 101 was enticing, having had a taste of GT racing in 2013.

The Murphy/Quinn combination should perform strongly.

READ MORE: Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon finishes 17th in Sonoma

Murphy is no stranger to Hampton Downs, having done plenty of laps at the rural northern Waikato raceway, albeit in his V8s Supertourer.

Quinn won the Highlands 101 in 2013 with Fabian Coulthard and in 2014 with Garth Tander.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

sport headlines

'It compromises the competition' video

Season defining nine-days for Stags

Would 'Willie' have died today?

Liam Malone: Track slasher

Murphy coming out of retirement

Rooney hopes for gold in Rome

Can India be spun out?

Yellowbelly project not floundering

Cron inspires new breed

Otago face stiffest test yet

Waiheke football's Cinderella story video

Gui whiz, he's a free-kick wizard video

Runners give their all at world champs

All Blacks star returns for Stags

Wanaka to host mountain bike nationals

Ad Feedback
special offers