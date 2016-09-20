Murphy coming out of retirement

Greg Murphy to step out of retirement and race Hampton Downs 101

Terry Marshall Greg Murphy is coming out of retirement for the Hampton Downs 101.

Kiwi motorsport great Greg Murphy is temporarily stepping out of retirement to race next month's Hampton Downs 101.

Murphy, a four-time Bathurst winner, will team up alongside track owner Tony Quinn, co-driving an Aston Martin Vantage V12 GT3 at the first event at the remodelled track over October 28-30.

The 44-year-old Murphy retired from competitive racing in 2014, but the chance to compete in the first Hampton Downs 101 was enticing, having had a taste of GT racing in 2013.

The Murphy/Quinn combination should perform strongly.

READ MORE: Kiwi IndyCar driver Scott Dixon finishes 17th in Sonoma

Murphy is no stranger to Hampton Downs, having done plenty of laps at the rural northern Waikato raceway, albeit in his V8s Supertourer.

Quinn won the Highlands 101 in 2013 with Fabian Coulthard and in 2014 with Garth Tander.

- Stuff