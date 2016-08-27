Caitlin Bassett leads Australia to dominant Quad Series win over South Africa

Caitlin Bassett's importance to Australia was there for all to see as the inaugural Quad Series favourites cruised to a predictably comfortable win over South Africa.

Bassett, Australia' towering shooter, nailed 28 from 30 attempts in the first half of Australia's 68-43 victory at Auckland's Vector Arena.

But without her as a tall target to feed in the second spell, South Africa enjoyed periods of revival.

In the third and fourth quarters South Africa put up credible showings, losing those periods by four and five goals after being a distance nine goals behind following the opening quarter.

It's this sort of intensity that will be invaluable for the Norma Plummer-coach side, who came off a series sweep over eighth-ranked Wales.

Australia were clearly never in danger of losing the match, but if something were to happen to Bassett, New Zealand and England's chances of upsetting the world No 1 would rise significantly.

Bassett's dominance meant shooting partner Natalie Medhurst only hit eight of nine shots in her two first two quarters.

Australian coach Lisa Alexander used the hit-out to get all 12 players out on court, handing debuts to goal attack Stephanie Wood and goal keep Kristiana Manu'a.

