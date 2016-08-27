Silver Ferns trounce England to kickstart Janine Southby's new era

Simon Watts Silver Ferns shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio nails a goal under pressure.

If this is the new era, keep it coming.

The Silver Ferns ensured Janine Southby's first match in charge was one to remember, putting England to the sword at Auckland's Vector Arena, and shining a bright light on the future with a surprisingly comfortable 65-39 win.

With pace and panache aplenty, the youthful Ferns belied their experience (332 caps to England's 480) to put on some stunning plays and gel together after just three days' preparation. Not bad for a bunch with an average age of 25.

Southby had to wait nine months since being appointed and admitted to nerves before her first test at the helm. She need not have worried; her fledging combinations blended and embraced a confident style from the opening whistle to crush the English.

Sure, England were average, underwhelming even, at times, but the attitude of the Ferns to let the ball go was pleasing to see. That is, after all, how netball should be played. And the 4700 fans loved every minute.

There were no stutter steps as the changing of the guard stepped forward.

Shannon Francois, pushed into the starting wing attack role as Grace Rasmussen recovered from illness, grabbed her chance in the first half. Her energy and feeding vision set the tone for a quality start that saw the Ferns establish a 17-8 first quarter lead. From then on, it was never a fair fight.

Katrina Grant, in her first match as the 26th Ferns captain, chimed in alongside Kayla Cullen with a couple of intercepts. You would never have know Grant also fought off illness this week.

The Ferns were all over England throughout, and the frustration on the face of the likes of visiting shooter Jo Harten was clear. And it only got worse when they went to the sheds trailing 30-18 at the break.

At the shooting end, where Maria Tutaia was missing, Bailey Mes and Ameliaranne Ekenasio combined nicely. Mes cut the circle, made space and snaffled rebounds; Ekenasio assumed Tutaia's role of dropping in long bombs with a beautiful shot. Interestingly, the pair shared the shooting load rather evenly (Mes 40/43 and Ekenasio 23/31) until Ekenasio made way in the final quarter.

No doubt, they will be given every chance to strengthen their relationship in this series.

Jane Watson, called up as a late replacement this week for Anna Harrison, made an immediate impression on debut, despite enjoying just one training session with the Ferns since arriving in camp.

Injected for the second half, Watson nabbed three intercepts and linked better with Grant than Phoenix Karaka did in the first spell.

Tight zone defence in midcourt forced England to make changes for the final quarter but the Ferns kept the pressure on.

Their dominance was epitomised with Southby able to hand Te Paea Selby-Rickit her test debut at goal attack in the final quarter.

Understandably, smiles and high fives spread among the Ferns as the match came to a close.

They couldn't have asked for a better start to a new four-year cycle.

The challenge now is to build on it, with Australia looming as the ultimate test.

- Stuff