Silver Fern blasted for team snub

Silver Fern netballer Bailey Mes snubs Tactix for Mystics

John Kirk-Anderson Bailey Mes is moving back to the Mystics after two seasons with the Tactix.

The Mainland Tactix are furious Silver Ferns shooter Bailey Mes has turned her back on them to re-join the Northern Mystics.

After two seasons with the Tactix, Mes is moving home to Auckland to link up with the side she played for from 2010-14.

Netball Mainland chief executive Brigit Hearn said they brought Mes south when she was struggling for court-time behind Silver Ferns Maria Tutaia and Cathrine Tuivaiti at the Mystics.

Iain McGregor Mwai Kumwenda is understood to be leaving the Tactix.

The Tactix made Mes a "significant offer" to remain with them for next year's new elite domestic league, but the drawcard of being closer to family was too powerful for the 27-test Silver Fern.

The Tactix have retained five players for next season, including midcourters Erikana Pedersen, Nicola Mackle, Charlotte Elley and defenders Jess Moulds and Zoe Walker.

Hearn said they had ongoing discussions with Mes and was frustrated she was leaving.

"We're extremely disappointed. We are the ones who got her off the bench at the Mystics and from playing wing attack.

"We supported her, gave her shooting expertise and time on court. For her to go back to the Mystics is disappointing."

Mes might not be the only Tactix starting shooter departing.

Malawi international Mwai Kumwenda is understood to have signed with the Melbourne Vixens after receiving multiple offers from Australian teams.

Kumwenda, who has been with the Tactix for the past three seasons, was offered a substantial deal to stay in Christchurch.

"We've gone as much as we can, complying with salary caps," Hearn said.

"She's evaluating her options."

Should Kumwenda go, it would be another hammer blow for the Tactix, who have battled to retain their best players.

English international Jo Harten made a name for herself with the red-and-blacks between 2012-13, but then jumped ship to the Waikato-BOP Magic after indicating she was keen to stay.

Top Kiwi talent like Jane Watson and Ellen Halpenny went on to make the Silver Ferns at other franchises after moving from the Tactix.

Hearn said they were busy with player contracting and determined to assemble a competitive squad for the new league.

The Tactix made a strong offer to Silver Fern defender Storm Purvis, who saw limited game-time for the Steel this season, but she signed with the Mystics.

Teams in the New Zealand league will only contract 10 players in their core squads next season.

With midcourters Mackle, Pedersen and Elley all secured, there is uncertainty about foundation player Anna Thompson's future.

Former Silver Fern Thompson, 30, has been with the Tactix since the trans-Tasman league was created in 2008, playing in a franchise-record 116 games.

Hearn was coy when quizzed on whether she was in their plans.

"We're still working through contracting with a number of players here and outside of Christchurch."

Unwanted Silver Fern shooter Tuivaiti, who announced on Thursday she had ended her long association with the Mystics, is not believed to be on the radar of the Tactix.

Tuivaiti said she had received interest from teams in New Zealand, Australia and England for next year.

*Meanwhile, Kereru take on Technical in the Christchurch premier final on Tuesday night.

The game begins at 7.45pm at Bishopdale YMCA.

