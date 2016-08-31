Silver Ferns lead Proteas at halftime of their Quad Series clash in Hamilton

Grace Rasmussen and the Silver Ferns lead South Africa by five at halftime.
The Silver Ferns lead South Africa 32-27 at halftime of their Quad Series match in Hamilton.

The visitors, who have only beat the Silver Ferns once previously, in 1995, opened up a two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter, capitalising on some sloppy midcourt play by the hosts.

But after making several changes, the Ferns came charging back in the second spell, winning it by seven to take a five-goal advantage into the halftime break.

Later on Wednesday night, Australia host England in Adelaide in what will be both sides' second match, with the series to be wrapped up in Melbourne on Sunday, where England play South Africa and the Silver Ferns play Australia.

