Ferns look to connect better

Silver Ferns look to get connections going again after scratchy win over South Africa

PHOTOSPORT Katrina Grant says her Silver Ferns side wore South Africa down on Wednesday.

England, tick. South Africa, tick. Australia on Sunday.

Janine Southby's first week in charge of the Silver Ferns has been a successful one so far, but it's the Quad Series decider in Melbourne at the weekend that will show where the team is really at.

On Wednesday night in Hamilton, they were forced to fight hard for every goal as they beat South Africa 65-46, a stark contrast to how easy they had it in beating England 65-39 in Auckland four days prior.

PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby says her side must not be deterred from playing the way they want to.

Against England, the Ferns were able to move the ball up court at pace, but early on against South Africa, they were often guilty of trying to force it too much, something Southby tried to change by returning to the tried and tested combination of Laura Langman and Grace Rasmussen at centre and wing attack at the start of the second quarter.

READ MORE:

* Silver Ferns overcome South Africa

* Plenty of unknowns for Silver Ferns

* Watson credits consistency and maturity

* Plenty of work ahead for Silver Ferns

* Silver Ferns trounce England

"We just didn't get the connections going, we didn't get the flow that we had, and I think that unsettled us," said Southby.

"It's still quite early days for some of these combinations, they haven't been under that kind of pressure and at that point in time we decided to make the change and get the settled combinations going from there."

As they turn their focus to Australia, Southby says the Ferns can't let themselves be deterred from playing the way they want to.

"It's not going to come off every time and it's about not giving up faith when it doesn't come off, you have to keep working at it.

"We know that they are going to put a lot of pressure on us individually and try and separate us, and that's the big challenge when you're playing a team like that, you need to work together to get the ball down court and be smart with how you use it."

As well as moving Langman to centre, which pushed Shannon Francois to the bench, Southby brought Kayla Cullen on at wing defence, and Jane Watson on for Phoenix Karaka at goal keep, restoring the combinations that finished strongly against England.

"Maybe if I wasn't just in the early stages of this process, I might have had the confidence to leave them out there a bit longer," said Southby.

"The reality is we haven't actually had a lot of game play and it's still early days and we really need to establish the confidence within the group then introduce people as we go forward."

The changes helped the Ferns turn a two-goal deficit at quarter time into a five-goal lead by halftime, that became 19 as the final whistle blew - still their smallest winning margin against the Proteas since 1999.

Ferns captain Katrina Grant said that while her side did start poorly, they also had to give credit to the opposition.

"They came out fighting and really firing and you can tell Norma [Plummer, their Australian coach] had set them out to do that and we didn't absorb it.

"We just wore them down and grinded them and did what we had to do - stuck to our game plan - and then at the end things started going our way."

Australia will head into Sunday's decider having had a similar second game to the Ferns'.

In Adelaide on Wednesday, they led England by just six at halftime, before going on to win by 20, 66-46.

- Stuff