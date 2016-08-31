Shaky start for Ferns

Silver Ferns starts as overwhelming favourites against South Africa

Simon Watts/Getty Images Grace Rasmussen, left, and Ameliaranne Ekenasio have taken the court for the Silver Ferns for Wednesday night's Quad Series match.

The Silver Ferns and South Africa engaged in a tight tussle in Wednesday night's Quad Series netball test.

The TAB had South Africa at a whopping $15 to win.

The Silver Ferns had a 46-38 lead after the third quarter, with South Africa providing a tough test.

It's the second match of the Quad Series, which will be the 28th meeting between the two sides.

The Ferns have won 26 of the 27 so far, most of them by large margins - the one loss came at the 1995 world championship.

New Ferns coach Janine Southby has started with Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Bailey Mes in the goal circle.

The Silver Ferns beat England by 26 goals in their first match of the series.

