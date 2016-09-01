Cullen leaves Mystics

Kayla Cullen parts ways with Mystics, expected to join new Auckland team

Anthony Au-Yeung After six years of service Kayla Cullen is parting ways with the Northern Mystics.

Kayla Cullen's six-year stint at the Northern Mystics is over.

The versatile Silver Fern is expected to move across town to the new Auckland team after she was not named in the final 10-strong Mystics roster released on Thursday.

Pulse shooter Maia Wilson, the talented 18-year-old rookie included in the Ferns squad, is also thought to be close to following Cullen to work under former England and Fiji coach Julie Hoornweg at the new team.

Tim Hamilton, chief executive of the new Auckland team, was reluctant to comment when approached on whether Cullen and Wilson had been signed. Hamilton was in his second day on the job after transferring from the Waikato BOP Magic.

The new Auckland team is yet to announce their name or South Auckland base but have seemingly snared the marquee signing of Cullen, who has been at the Mystics since 2010.

Cullen's departure adds to a changing of the guard at the Mystics, with long-time shooter Cathrine Tuivaiti also shifting to the Central Pulse.

Incoming Mystics coach Helene Wilson has also lost the services of experienced English import Serena Guthrie, who is expected to sign for an Australian team, and talented defender Holly Fowler.

Fa'amu Ioane, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Nadia Loveday and Megan Craig are others not returning next season.

Guthrie has been replaced by England international Sasha Corbin, while young defenders Michaela Sokolich-Beatson and Brooke Watt have been included.



Corbin represented England 56 times since debuting against Malawi in 2008. She is the sister of English goal attack Kadeen, and was named Superleague player of the year in 2013.



Injury robbed Corbin of a place in the English team to compete in this year's Quad Series but the 28-year-old is looking forward to the challenge of playing in New Zealand's elite netball league.



"Sasha brings her international flair to the Mystics which will add considerable experience to the midcourt," Mystics CEO Julie Paterson said. "Michaela went from strength to strength when she got court time in the ANZ Championship and was an obvious reselection for us. Brooke is another player who made her mark in the Beko Netball League and is ready to take the next step up."



Sokolich-Beatson, who has been a member of national schools and under-21 teams, was part of the Mystics squad this year and featured in the second half of the season when she took her opportunities on court at goal defence.



Watt was a member of Northern's Beko League team this season and was a training partner for the Central Pulse in previous seasons.



Mystics squad:

Maria Tutaia, Anna Harrison, Bailey Mes, Storm Purvis, Elisapeta Toeava, Samon Nathan, Tera-Maria Amani, Sasha Corbin, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Brooke Watt.

