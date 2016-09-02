Tall teen steps up for the Steel

Young shooter Jennifer O'Connell signs with Southern Steel for 2017

Supplied 19-year-old Jennifer O'Connell (rear) has signed with the Southern Steel.

The Southern Steel have added 19-year-old shooter Jennifer O'Connell to their 2017 roster.

O'Connell was raised on a farm at Kaiwera, near Gore, and was educated at Waitaki Girls' High School.

She has represented the region in various age group and senior teams, including the South team which won the inaugural National League title in June.

She is a member of the New Zealand U21 team and was included in the national Pathway to Podium initiative, a partnership between Sport New Zealand, High Performance Sport New Zealand, national sports organisations and regional bodies.

READ MORE:

* Steel increase their search for new elite league netball head coach

* Jane Watson called up to Silver Ferns netball team

* Te Paea Selby-Rickit continues family tradition

"I'm absolutely thrilled – I can't wait. It's definitely been a dream since I was a little girl," she said.

"As a player I want to keep developing and just being in the Steel environment with quality team-mates and coaches will play a huge part in that."

The 1.93m goal shoot was excited to link up with towering Jamaican international Jhaniele Fowler-Reid, who boasts an additional 5cm in height.

"I'm usually the tallest in the team so it will be a nice change not to be," she quipped.

"I have so much that I want to learn from her and it's really exciting to have the opportunity to tap into her experience."

While O'Connell fielded interest from other franchises, the first-year student at Dunedin's College of Education stuck with the south

"I don't really want to go away. I'm a bit of a home girl and love being on the farm – it's my special place to be," she said.

In fact, she is currently spending her varsity holidays helping with the lambing beat.

Along with Fowler-Reid, O'Connell will be joined in 2017 by captain Wendy Frew, Silver Ferns Shannon Francois, Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Jane Watson, NZ A midcourter Gina Crampton and defender Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit.

Two more players are still yet to be revealed for 2017 with teams expected to have players looked in by this week.

Steel chief executive Lana Winders said O'Connell's inclusion highlighted their were pathways available for players within the region.

"Jen performed incredibly well for our South Beko team and it's exciting to see our own talent getting the platform to really shine on the national stage and also ensure the selectors take notice," Winders said.

- Stuff