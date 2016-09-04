Live: Silver Ferns v Australia Diamonds

Bailey Mes of the Silver Ferns and Sharni Layton of the Diamonds compete for the ball.
SCOTT BARBOUR/GETTY IMAGES

Bailey Mes of the Silver Ferns and Sharni Layton of the Diamonds compete for the ball.

The Silver Ferns line up against Australia in Melbourne in the deciding match of the Quad Series. Commentary below with sports writer Andrew Voerman.

 

 

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
sport headlines

Canterbury and Otago unbeaten, Log retained

Capital's title defence takes hit

Stumps for Guptill?

Waikato retain Ranfurly Shield

Raiders thrash Tigers

'I'm a Tiger for life'

Dan Carter's good deed

SGHS claim maiden Top Four title

Kyrgios told to step up or quit

Betta Go Fernco wins fresh up

First half blitz earns SGHS win

Hartley's team win 6 hours of Mexico

Serena one shy of Federer record

Otago unbeaten after thriller

Kick Back fans Fannin's winning flame

Ad Feedback
special offers