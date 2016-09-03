Judgment day for new-look Ferns

Silver Ferns ready for ultimate test: Australia in Australia

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Coach Janine Southby and the Silver Ferns face a tough test against Australia on Sunday.

Janine Southby faces the most formidable challenge in her short time coaching the Silver Ferns in Sunday's Quad Series decider.

The Southby-era is off to a satisfactory start after New Zealand clinically disposed of England 65-39 last Saturday, then overcame some early wobbles to account for South Africa 65-46 mid-week.

A soldout Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne against three-time reigning world champions, Australia, will be another proposition altogether.

ANTHONY AU-YEUNG/GETTY IMAGES Laura Langman will be in for a busy afternoon against the Australian midcourt.

How the Silver Ferns deal with the pressure of that environment and adapt to tactical and positional changes Australia make, will tell us plenty about the resolve of Southby and this new-look group.

"Until you actually come up against them, you don't know where you fit and what's working under pressure and what's not working under pressure," Southby said.

"That's what we really want to see."

The traditional rivals haven't met on court this year until now and will square off in four Constellation Cup tests in October.

Sunday's game, which will determine the inaugural Quad Series champion, will provide the Silver Ferns an accurate evaluation of where they're at against the Diamonds.

Mistakes they might have got away with against England and South Africa will be exposed by the clinical Diamonds.

The Silver Ferns committed 18 turnovers in the victory over South Africa, 13 which came in the second and third quarters.

"I guess the word is 'sharpen up', because you know against Australia it's very hard to get the ball back again.

"Sometimes those [turnovers] have been coming because they haven't had a lot of time together. They think someone is going to do something and they do something else."

Australia have a much changed line-up from the one that lifted the World Cup in Sydney last August with only five members of that squad involved in the Quad Series.

Regular skipper Laura Geitz is having a rest, but with a classy midcourt of Madi Robinson and Kim Ravaillion, rugged defender Sharni Layton and the well established shooting combination of Caitlin Bassett and Natalie Medhurst, Southby refuted the idea Australia were vulnerable.

"They're fast and furious and they've got lots of experience and depth.

"We know the ball will go fast and we've been working on strategies to slow that down. Their shooters are always accurate."

New Zealand's recent record in Australia isn't great.

They might have won the last two Constellation Cup tests across the ditch last year, but since 2011, the Ferns have won just five of 14 in Australia.

The Diamonds have claimed 18 of the 27 games in that time, illustrating the difficulty that lies ahead.

Robinson and Ravaillion orchestrate Australia's attack and Southby noted they had to keep them off the circle edge and stop the flow of possession through to Bassett.

"It's certainly a point we've been reinforcing time and time again is our attacks need to get on defence and put a lot more pressure on.

"That accumulative pressure helps slow the ball down and also helps the defensive end to sight it and have a crack at it."

The rise and rise of Ferns' rookie Jane Watson looks set to continue against Australia.

Southern Steel defender Watson, who was only called into the Quad Series squad as a late replacement for the injured Anna Harrison, has impressed in her two showings off the bench.

She is poised to start over Phoenix Karaka at goal keep and be tasked with containing 1.93m Bassett, who holds a 12cm height advantage.

AT A GLANCE:

Australia v New Zealand; Sunday 5.40pm (NZ time); Melbourne

New Zealand: Katrina Grant (c), Bailey Mes, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Grace Rasmussen, Laura Langman, Kayla Cullen, Jane Watson, Shannon Francois, Phoenix Karaka,Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Storm Purvis, Maia Wilson.

Australia: Clare McMeniman (c), Caitlin Bassett, Natalie Medhurst, Madi Robinson, Kim Ravaillion, Gabi Simpson, Sharni Layton, Caitlin Thwaites, Liz Watson, Stephanie Wood, April Brandley, Kristiana Manu'a.

