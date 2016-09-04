Diamonds captain Clare McMeniman makes up for lost time

If the question is which tenacious blonde Queensland Firebirds triple-premiership defender has led the Diamonds with distinction this year, the answer is not the one you might think. No, not the much-feted and decorated Laura Geitz, but her lower-profile teammate and close friend Clare McMeniman.

Indeed, the admirable workhorse that national coach Lisa Alexander describes as the unanimous choice as acting captain while Geitz has been rested for January's England tour and the current Quad Series was, nevertheless, a slightly surprising one in some respects.

McMeniman had played just five tests when she entered her first as captain, and has now played only 10. Total. All but Gabi Simpson from the current Australian starting seven have more international experience than the 32-year-old who did not make her Australian debut until after returning from a two-year retirement in 2014. And yet it will be McMeniman, not selected for last year's Netball World Cup, who on Sunday leads the Diamonds against world No.2 New Zealand on Margaret Court Arena.

Did she ever imagine this day would come? "No, definitely not!" laughs the qualified speech pathologist, who admits she is happy to let the famous foghorn that is Sharni Layton do much of the on-court talking from the defensive circle. "When I came back to play a few years ago I didn't even think I'd be playing for Australia, so the fact that I get to have an honour and a privilege like this is pretty significant and something that I feel very humbled to have been given the opportunity to do, and so far everything's progressing beautifully.

"We really do have a lovely group of girls in this team - not that that's not been the case previously, but everyone's really enjoying themselves, and beyond that we're all here supporting each other with the challenges that come with having a new group of players that are trying to gel together and have success."

McMeniman's captaincy record stands at a perfect 5-0. If that is not quite Geitz-esque in terms of volume, then the calm, smart and considered veteran is not trying to imitate Geitz. No desire. No need. No point.

"Laura is always ever-supportive, and we've worked together for a significant amount of time, we've played together for over a decade and we've been a leadership partnership within Queensland for the past three years and we're probably quite similar in a lot of the morals and the values that we have as leaders," says McMeniman of Geitz. "I think the biggest thing is just for me to be myself and not try and be her. That's not what either of us wanted."

Layton and Caitlin Bassett are the joint vice-captains, while Nat Medhurst and Madi Robinson add further generous dollops of experience. And yet it is McMeniman who was chosen to lead by her peers, and endorsed by the coaching staff and Netball Australia. Watching her is one clue; listening is another.

"She's a standout. Amazing ability on and off court," says Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander, reiterating the all-round value of the GD/WD who will never be the best player, but is proving to be a fine leader concurrently evolving from pure stopper to ball-winner, as well.

"Clare's had one of her best seasons this year with the Queensland Firebirds. She's actually got ball this year and when she swung over to wing defence against England (in Adelaide on Wednesday) she did a tremendous job at blocking up the centre channel, which is exactly what we needed. She a very, very smart and determined player."

