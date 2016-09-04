Australia hold off Silver Ferns

Fast finish helps Australia to Quad Series netball title

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Ameliaranne Ekenasio shows great skills to secure the ball despite the challenge of April Brandley of the Diamonds.

The Silver Ferns were left to bemoan missed shooting as Australia claimed the Quad Series netball title in Melbourne on Sunday.

Australia powered home to win the decider 60-55 with goal shoot Caitlin Bassett starring with 53/60.

New Zealand had three more attempts than their opponents, but converted 55/71 [77 per cent] compared to Australia's 60/68 [88 per cent].

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Sharni Layton grabs the ball ahead of Bailey Mes.

There was nothing in it during the final quarter with Australia holding a one or two goal margin most of the way.

New Zealand snuck ahead 53-52 with four minutes to play, but Australia finished strongly, capitalising on a mistake from Bailey Mes down the attack end.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Bailey Mes grabs the ball despite the attentions of Sharni Layton, left, and Claire McMenamin of the Diamonds during the test match in Melbourne.

Bassett netted a flurry of quick goals in the last two minutes to blow their winning margin out to five [60-55].

Australia turned the result their way, picking up several crucial defensive turnovers and holding their nerve when it mattered.

"We just unfortunately let it slip in the last part," Silver Ferns' coach Janine Southby said.

"That's always disappointing because you know you've worked really hard and I thought we had it in us. A couple of basic errors at times let us down."

Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant said Australia were a team, who scored quickly and feasted off mistakes.

New Zealand were forced to lament some costly turnovers, committing 26 for the game and some pivotal ones in the final term.

Southby was encouraged by the performance from her new-look side, who were right in the game and pushed Australia, who were favourites heading in, all the way.

Goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio backed up her 35/40 shooting effort against South Africa on Wednesday with another impressive game, landing 32/37.

Mes pulled in some handy rebounds, but would have been disappointed by her accuracy, only converting 23/34 [68 per cent].

Steel defender Jane Watson in her first start for the Silver Ferns and just her third game was industrious, but Bassett got the better of her late in the game.

New Zealand will have a chance to gain redemption, playing four further Constellation Cup tests next month after their home series against Jamaica.

"I think the work ethic and the real desire amongst the whole group has been really impressive," Southby said.

"There's certainly lots to improve on, but you can't fault the heart."

Grant was also accentuating the positives.

With Maria Tutaia [foot] and Anna Harrison [calf] both out with injury and regular skipper Casey Kopua unavailable for the rest of the year, she said the Silver Ferns were developing fresh combinations and new faces.

"It's the first time a couple of our girls have played against Australia or let alone full games against Australia.

"That's a massive learning curve for them."

The teams went to halftime at 30-30, but Australia grabbed the ascendancy to start the second half, going on a 7-2 burst to race out to a 37-32 advantage.

Australia coach Lisa Alexander changed up her defensive end at halftime, pushing Clare McMeniman into wing defence and inserting April Brandley into goal defence.

It created an early impact with Mes missing her first attempt of the half and Australia scoring three quick unanswered goals.

Grant described their showing in the defensive end as "patchy" against Bassett and Natalie Medhurst.

"There were times when we did get the ball of them and when you get scraps off the Aussie shooters you've got to take them and score off it."

New Zealand's three-match series against Jamaica begins in Nelson on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in the earlier game, England were too strong for South Africa, prevailing 57-44.

AT A GLANCE:

Australia 60 New Zealand 55

Quarter scores: 17-14, 30-30, 44-43

Shooting stats:

New Zealand:

Bailey Mes: 23/34, Ameliaranne Ekenasio: 32/37

Australia:

Caitlin Bassett: 53/60, Natalie Medhurst: 7/8

