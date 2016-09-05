Laura Langman faces Silver Ferns ban

Silver Ferns' star Laura Langman ineligible if she signs in Australia

BRENDON RATNAYAKE/PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns' star Laura Langman could be ineligible to play for New Zealand next year.

New Zealand's best netballer Laura Langman looks set to be barred from playing for the Silver Ferns next season.

The 134-test midcourter was granted an exemption to play for Australian side, the New South Wales Swifts, in the final version of the trans-Tasman league this year.

Langman, 30, has received interest from clubs on both sides of the Tasman for 2017 and is understood to be favouring re-signing with the Sydney-based Swifts.

Netball New Zealand have stated Kiwis playing in the new Australian domestic competition won't be eligible to represent the Silver Ferns.

READ MORE:

* Fast finish helps Australia to Quad Series netball title

* Silver Ferns ready for ultimate test: Australia in Australia

* World Cup omission drives Silver Fern Ameliaranne Ekenasio​

Langman, who debuted for New Zealand in 2005, is expected to make a decision later this week, ahead of the first test in the three-game series against Jamaica in Nelson on Sunday.

New Zealand's six domestic squads are fast filling up for next season with Langman's name not yet being announced, fuelling speculation she will head back to Australia.

The Northern Mystics, who she last played for in New Zealand from 2014-15, have already confirmed their 10 contracted players.

Langman labelled it the toughest call of her career.

"With the split in the competition, it's put me in a very difficult situation, having had a refreshing and challenging year with the Swifts.

"I love playing for the Ferns and would do anything to wear the black dress, but at the same time, I want to keep challenging myself as a player."

No major international tournaments are scheduled for next year, which will no doubt factor into Langman's thinking.

She could take a year away from international netball and return to play for New Zealand in time for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 World Cup.

"I've always wanted to be available for selection and I always will be available for selection in the Ferns, but I understand the rule.

"The Ferns' carrot, so to speak, definitely weighs on my mind."

Langman relished being part of the Swifts squad this season, who lost in double extra-time in the final to the Queensland Firebirds.

Being able to team up with former Australian midcourter Kim Green and current Diamond Paige Hadley had been an eye-opening experience and benefited her play.

With regular Silver Ferns' skipper Casey Kopua unavailable for the rest of the year after the birth of daughter, Maia, in May, Langman shaped as the frontrunner to take over.

The Silver Ferns made a surprising choice, awarding defender Katrina Grant the captaincy, possibly pre-empting Langman's return to Australia for next year.

Langman, who is New Zealand's vice-captain, had no hard feelings about missing out on the top job.

"In terms of the Ferns, my availability was limited [for planning] having been across the ditch.

"In all honesty, Pole [Grant] has got a lot of experience in that captaincy role. I'm more than happy to be the wing man and it's a role I'm very familiar with."

Her and Grant worked well together as part of the senior leadership group and it didn't matter who had the captaincy tag next to their name, she said.

Langman has previously captained the Silver Ferns when Kopua has been out.

"I think that's what is great between Pole and I.

"We've got great communication ... We know what works for us and how we like to operate."

Langman and the Silver Ferns lost the Quad Series decider to Australia 60-55 in Melbourne on Sunday.

- Stuff