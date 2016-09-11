Bailey Mes on target as Silver Ferns ease past Jamaica in netball series opener

CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns goal shoot Bailey Mes lines up a shot.

Perhaps it's short-term pain for long-term gain but without Romelda Aiken and Jhaniele Fowler-Reid the Jamaican Sunshine Girls could experience some more tough lessons on their three-game tour of New Zealand.

On a mission to deepen their talent pool - which is apparently the reason for leaving their two best players behind - the inexperienced Jamaicans struck a slick Silver Ferns side out to right the wrongs of last weekend's Quad Series decider defeat to Australia in Melbourne.

Unsurprisingly, it was New Zealand, in just their fourth game under new coach Janine Southby, that dominated the first international netball test to be played at the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson, comfortably winning 72-34 in a one-sided encounter on Sunday night.

CHRIS SYMES/PHOTOSPORT Silver Ferns wing defence Kayla Cullen in action during the Taini Jamison Trophy series opener against Jamaica.

With just two wins needed to keep hold of the Taini Jamison Trophy, which is up for grabs for the series winner, the Silver Ferns are already halfway there.

"We haven't scored that many goals in awhile," captain Katrina Grant said after the game.

"We definitely can't complain about the performance. Everyone had a good solid game and we had been working on the links from defence to attack and I think we did that really well; the speed through court was nice.

"These are the times where we can push each other and see how far we can go, so it was good to watch."

​​Jamaica went into the game having beaten the Silver Ferns just twice in their previous 50 encounters. So, with that record in mind, you could excuse Southby's side for just wanting to use this series as solid tune up before getting another shot at Australia when the Constellation Cup rolls around in October.

New Zealand only lost to Australia by five goals in what was a very winnable game. The problem area on that night was the accuracy, or lack of it, by Bailey Mes who scored just 23 of her 34 attempts.

But the Northern Mystics-bound goal shoot bounced back from the misfire in Melbourne. Despite missing her first shot she quickly settled into her rhythm and ended the night with a game-high contribution of 41 from 48 attempts.

Southby also used the game to blood some new talent, including debutant Storm Purvis, who was introduced with just under six minutes to play, while Te Paea Selby-Rickit (15/18) was handed her starting debut at goal attack ahead of Ameliaranne Ekenasio (16/20), who has been on bereavement leave following to the death of her grandmother.

Selby-Rickit didn't look like a player stepping onto the international stage for just the second time, forming a solid partnership with Mes up top in the opening two quarters before Ekenasio was deployed in her place.

"She was confident right from the start ... I think it was a strong start for to start her international game," Southby said of Selby-Rickit's performance.

"She'd had eight minutes in total so far so we're happy with how far she's come."

The shooters were helped by the terrific work Laura Langman and Grace Rasmussen were doing in the engine room, leaving the Jamaican midcourt in their wake with quick exchanges.

With Aiken and Fowler-Reid absent, Jamaica opted the short and tall option of 1.73m goal attack Shanice Beckford (15/19), one of the smallest women on the court, and Shantal Slater (10/12), who at 1.93m was the tallest.

They had mixed success, Slater providing enough of the threat due to her obvious height advantage but the Silver Ferns defence had them under control and she was benched in favour for Vanessa Walker (9/14) in the final two quarters.

​​Attention now turns to Wednesday's second test in Palmerston North.

Silver Ferns 72 (Bailey Mes 41/48, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 16/20, Te Paea Selby-Rickit 15/18) Jamaican Sunshine Girls 34 (Shanice Beckford 15/19, Shantal Slater 10/12, Vanessa Walker 9/14)

Q1: 19-8, Q2: 35-15 Q3: 54-23

- Stuff