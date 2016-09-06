Give her a break Silver Ferns

Not picking Aussie-based Kiwi netballers will only impact Silver Ferns

OPINION: If it was good enough for Dan and Richie, Silver Ferns' star Laura Langman has earned the right for a sabbatical.

Langman looks set to be sensationally blocked from playing for New Zealand next year, should she sign with an Australian club side, as expected.

The Silver Ferns don't have the quality or depth to leave out a player of Langman's experience and class, if they want to push Australia and dream of contending for Commonwealth Games gold or World Cup silverware.

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) must do whatever it takes to keep her in the black dress.

​Not many netballers running around in this country right now will go down as Silver Fern greats, but Langman, along with the unavailable Casey Kopua, is one of the few.

She's the second most capped Silver Fern in history with 134 caps and hasn't missed a game for the national side since her debut in 2005.

Langman has always been available to play for her country and NNZ need to treat her with the same amount of respect.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) moved heaven and earth to hold onto All Black legends Richie McCaw and Dan Carter granting them sabbaticals, which freshened them up and took them both through to the successful 2015 World Cup campaign.

The NZR have frequently bent over backwards to accommodate Sonny Bill Williams.

They allowed him to pursue his boxing interests and pulled out the welcome mat after stints with Japanese club Panasonic and the Sydney Roosters rugby league team.

With the trans-Tasman netball league disbanding and separate New Zealand and Australian competitions, NNZ should rewards players, who have given sterling service to the Ferns.

NNZ head of high performance Steve Lancaster, who finishes up in the job next month, said: "We don't spend a lot of time thinking about individual players in making these sorts of decisions."

Langman deserves better than that.

If you've played more than five years for the national team or racked up more than 50 caps, there should be flexibility to play in Australia and still be eligible for the Silver Ferns.

Call it the Langman clause.

Langman became the first high profile Kiwi netballer to feature for an Australian side this season, turning out for the New South Wales Swifts, who lost in double extra-time in the final to the Queensland Firebirds.

Why deny Langman the chance to play a higher standard of netball and deservedly earn more money in Australia?

Training and playing for the Swifts this season, whose line-up contains several past and present Australian Diamonds, only benefited her game.

She had one of her finest trans-Tasman seasons and thrived in a quality midcourt, containing retired Diamonds veteran Kim Green and young Australian talent Paige Hadley.

NNZ worry that opening the borders will lead to an exodus of their best players and a watered down domestic competition.

The majority of Kiwi netballers will remain here, but if leading Silver Ferns want to further themselves in the new Australian league, which includes top international stars, let them.

They will bring the Australian style of play, high tempo week in, week out matches, and other key learnings back into the Ferns' environment, rubbing off on domestic-based players.

Picking the best possible Silver Ferns' squad should be the priority.

Being too proud and refusing to select Langman will only have a detrimental effect internationally for the Silver Ferns.

