Pulse sign English import

Central Pulse secure England international Sara Bayman to complete 2017 roster

GETTY IMAGES Sara Bayman is heading to the Central Pulse in 2017.

Chelsea Locke is out and England international midcourter Sara Bayman is in for the Central Pulse next season.

Bayman and Wellington shooter Te Amo Amaru-Tibble have completed the Pulse roster for 2017, bringing the number on the books to 10.

That means no place for 2016 Pulse wing attack Locke, who spent just the one season with the team.

Locke and shooter Maia Wilson are the major losses from the 2016 season, but with Bayman and Cathrine Tuivaiti coming into the squad their loss has been covered.

READ MORE:

* Thompson moving back to shooting circle

* Ekenasio seizes Silver Ferns' chance

* Grant and Karaka back at Pulse

* Tuivaiti shaking up Pulse

"With the new leagues being established in New Zealand and Australia, everyone wants to play down there and to get the opportunity is just really exciting and I can't wait," Bayman said of the move down under.

"I'd like to think I can add a bit of experience to a young midcourt and from having some international experience, just to help give a solid spine for the team to work from.

"I'd like to pass on whatever leadership skills and knowledge than I can while soaking up the Kiwi style at the same time."

Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said Bayman will provide experience to the Pulse.

"We've got some young players and her experience is going to be really critical for us in terms of the immediate needs of the team," McCausland-Durie said.

"She's played internationally for a number of years and is a fantastic signing for us."

The coach also praised the signing of Amaru-Tibble, believing she has plenty of room for improvement.

"She's experienced but far from the finished product and I believe she's got much more to offer.

"I think we've got a nicely balanced roster with a mix of experience, not only at this level but at international level, and the opportunity to develop bright prospects who haven't been at this level before.

"To my mind, we've done very well with our signings."

Pulse squad for 2017:

In: Cathrine Tuivaiti, Sara Bayman, Sheridan Bignall, Karin Burger.

Out: Maia Wilson, Chelsea Locke, Jacinta Messer, Samon Nathan.

Retained: Te Amo Amaru-Tibble, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Katrina Grant, Phoenix Karaka, Claire Kersten, Whitney Souness.

- Stuff