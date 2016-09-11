Departing Peeters confident with squad

Departing Southern Steel netball midcourter Stacey Peeters confident in 2017 squad

Fiona Goodall Northern Mystics wing attack Fa'amu Ioane takes the ball with Southern Steel wing defence Stacey Peeters defending during the round one ANZ Championship match between the Mystics and the Steel.

Departing Southern Steel player Stacey Peeters has confidence in the team's recently finalised 2017 netball squad.

Midcourter Peeters is heading to the UK on her overseas experience, but thinks she is leaving the southern netball franchise in good stead after a fantastic season.

The 24-year-old's name was missing from the final squad to compete in the ANZ Elite League starting next season, with youngsters Abby Erwood, Jamie Hume and Jennifer O'Connell the final three players named in the Steel's 10-player roster.

The squad contains only three specialist midcourters with the impressive trio of captain Wendy Frew, Silver Fern Shannon Francois and wing attack Gina Crampton likely to see plenty of minutes in 2017.

Peeters has full confidence that the team will be fine despite the lack of midcourt cover.

"It depends on who coaches and what they want to do, I mean Jamie Hume can play goal attack and wing attack, Abby Erwood I am sure could slot out at wing defence every now and then," she said.

"The midcourt, we are so lucky at the Steel, those three are absolute champions they're fit and strong and almost never injured, so they will have their work cut out if there are only three of them."

"They are lucky Jamie and Abby are quite versatile. I think Jane Watson could even pop out to wing defence, I am not sure."

The reduced roster size from 12 to 10 means more versatility is required, but it also presents increased opportunities for the young trio of development players pushing for New Zealand U21 selection.

"It is just a good opportunity for them, like Jennifer O'Connell is new to the environment, so she will thrive being around those other girls too," she said.

"It is really good for the development of our home grown Steel girls, it is wicked."

The former St Peter's College head girl travelled overseas on holiday last year and caught the travel bug much to her surprise.

"As the season progressed, I was enjoying the netball but about halfway through I thought that this might be my last year," she said.

"With it being the last year of the competition as well I thought this will be pretty cool, I will finish this out."

"I was pretty sure the Steel would make the final and I just thought, this would be so cool."

Peeters decided to tell her coaches and CEO Lana Winders that she was leaving before they started recruiting their 2017 squad, to give them the best opportunity to make future plans without her.

"Lana our CEO came in and we kind of had a big team meeting about contracting and things," she said.

"We were going through so many scenarios and it just clicked, I thought now that we have had the big contracting chat I had better go and tell them."

"I went to the coaches after one of our games and told them that I won't be coming back next year and then a week later I told Lana our CEO."

Despite limited court time last season, Peters thoroughly enjoyed playing in both the ANZ Championship and Beko League, with winning the latter a major highlight.

"Winning it was just the icing on the cake really," she said.

At this stage she is looking at playing netball in the UK Superleague, otherwise she will work and travel.

- Stuff